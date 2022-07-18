Pompey-linked Payne set for Charlton

Charlton are poised to add to their ranks with the signing of Jack Payne.

According to the Swindon Advertiser, the midfielder is expected to have a medical at the Valley in the coming days after agreeing terms on a free transfer over the weekend.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midfielder Jack Payne is heading to Charlton, according to reports. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

It’s claimed the 27-year-old is turning down a more lucrative offer at the County Ground in order to move to League One Charlton and reunite with former Robins boss Ben Garner in south London.

A deal is expected to be completed by the end of play on Tuesday.

When he signs, Payne will become the third Swindon player this summer to move to the Addicks, with Mandela Egbo and Jojo Wollacott already making the switch.

Barnsley join hunt for Birmingham youngster

Barnsley have joined the race to land Birmingham youngster Keke Simmonds.

Despite signing James Norwood last week, the Tykes are keen to add more up front and have identified the former England youth international as someone who could strengthen their options.

However, Michael Duff has competition to contend with.

Indeed, Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons and Oxford are also reportedly interested in the 21-year-old who has made two first-team appearances for the St Andrew’s side.

A free transfer has been mooted for the former Manchester City youngster who still has a year remaining on his Birmingham deal.

Owls eye Bristol City midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with Bristol City over midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson.

Bristol Live are reporting that Owls boss Darren Moore is pursuing a permanent deal for the former Ipswich loanee who has been told his future is away from Ashton Gate.

The 23-year-old is back at the Robins after the Tractor Boys turned down the option to buy him following his season-long loan at Portman Road.

Since his return, though, he’s been training with the Robins’ under-23s and has not travelled with the first team for a training camp in Austria.

Wednesday have already signed experienced central midfielder Will Vaulks from Cardiff on a free transfer this summer.