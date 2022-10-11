League One injury lists: How Portsmouth's ongoing injury worries compare to Plymouth, Bristol Rovers, Exeter, Wycombe & Co
Michael Jacobs provided Pompey boss Danny Cowley with his latest injury setback on Saturday – with a hamstring problem keeping him out of Saturday’s draw against Fleetwood.
Despite being named on the bench for the visit of Scott Brown’s side, a niggle in the warm-up prevented the 30-year-old from being used as a substitute.
It means another trip to the treatment room for the popular forward, where he’ll join the likes of Louis Thompson (leg fracture), Tom Lowery (hamstring) and Joe Rafferty for some medical attention.
And with ongoing concerns over Jay Mingi’s shin, Denver Hume’s back and Jayden Reid’s recovery from a hamstring injury, the number of Pompey first-team players receiving treatment is continuing to grow when light at the end of the tunnel was hoped for.
But how does the Blues’ current injury woes compare to their League One rivals.
We’ve taken a look to see if Pompey are in the majority or minority when it comes to players being ruled out of action at this busy stage of the season.
Here’s what we found, with information provided where available.
Accrington
Harvey Rodgers (ill), Doug Tharme, Matt Lowe, Touray Sisay and Rosaire Longelo.
Barnsley
Luke Thomas (broken leg), Matty Wolfe (ankle), Jordan Helliwell (thigh) and Conor McCarthy (knee).
Bolton
Kyle Dempsey (hip).
Bristol Rovers
John Marquis (knee), Harry Anderson (foot), Josh Grant (knee), James Connolly (back).
Burton
Corrie Ndaba, Ciaran Gilligan, Michael Mancienne, Conor Shaughnessy.
Cambridge United
Harrison Dunk (knee), Brandon Haunstrup (calf).
Charlton
Diallang Jaiyesimi (ankle), Chuks Aneke (calf), Aaron Henry (knee).
Cheltenham
Alfie May (ankle).
Derby
David McGoldrick.
Exeter
Kyle Taylor, Tim Dieng (hamstring), Jonathan Grounds, Sam Stubbs (knee), Cheick Diabate (foot), Harry Kite, Jack Sparkes.
Fleetwood
Darnell Johnson, Toto Nsiala, Promise Omochere (broken eye socket).
Forest Green
Mathew Stevens, Harry Boyes, Jamille Matt.
Ipswich Town
Gassan Ahadme (foot), Sone Aluko (knee), Greg Leigh (compression fracture), Cameron Burgess (facial fracture) Panutche Camara (groin).
Lincoln City
None.
MK Dons
Tennai Watson (hamstring), Mo Eisa (ankle).
Morecambe
Jake Taylor (muscle injury), Liam Shaw (ankle), Jensen Weir.
Oxford United
Lewis Bate (foot), Sam Baldock, Yanic Wildschut, Steve Sneddon.
Peterborough
Emmanuel Fernandez (knee), Oliver Norburn (knee) – but boss Grant McCann has hinted at more ahead of game against Forest Green Rovers tonight.
Plymouth
Danny Mayor (calf), James Bolton (foot), Macaulay Gillesphey (groin), Mickel Miller (thigh).
Port Vale
Funso Ojo (hamstring), Jamie Proctor (hip).
Sheffield Wednesday
Reece James (knock), George Byers, Mallik Wilks, Akin Famewo.
Shrewsbury
George Nurse (ACL), Dan Udoh (ACL), Matthew Pennington.
Wycombe
Ryan Tafazolli, Brandon Hanlan, David Wheeler, Curtis Thompson, D’Mani Mellor, Chris Forino.