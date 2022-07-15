But as names keep being added to the list of potential options – with Joe Pigott and Colby Bishop the latest – League One rivals are continuing to do their forward recruitment with confidence.

Here’s some of the latest transfer news from the division.

Striker Grigg makes MK Dons return

MK Dons have completed the free transfer signing of much travelled striker Will Grigg.

The former Northern Ireland international, who has enjoyed two loan spells with the Dons, has joined following the expiry of his Sunderland contract.

Those two previous stays saw the 31-year-old score 30 goals in 70 appearances.

The forward is MK Dons’ 10th signing of the transfer window and the third forward to join the club following earlier deals for Louie Barry and Matthew Dennis from Aston Villa and Norwich respectively.

New MK Dons striker Will Grigg Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Boss Liam Manning is also believed to have lodged a bid for Accrington striker Colby Bishop, who is also on Pompey’s radar.

That offer was reportedly rejected by Stanley boss John Coleman.

It’s not clear yet whether Grigg’s arrival will end the Dons’ interest in the Accy front man.

The Blues, though, remain keen.

Plymouth want striker to compete with Hardie, Jephcott and Ennis

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher is keen to add another striker to his already-impressive forward ranks.

At present the Pilgrims have Ryan Hardie, Luke Jephcott and Niall Ennis to choose from – an attacking trio that scored 35 goals between them last season, with Hardie netting 19 of them.

It’s a forward line the striker-less Blues would, no doubt, love to have – even during times when they have had a full quota of forwards. Remember that?!?!

But Schumacher wants more after seeing his Pilgrims side fall agonisingly short of the League One play-off last season as they finished seventh.

He told Plymouth Live: ‘Targets have been identified and we are having initial discussions, nothing confirmed as yet, but we are hoping to bring in a forward.

‘I'm just going to try and get another body in the building. When he signs you will know what type of player he is.’

Derby in battle to land Northampton ace

Having landed Pompey striker target James Collins this week, Derby are now turning their attentions to Northampton left-back Ali Koiki.

According to Football Insider, the Rams are keen to add the attack-minded full-back to their ever-growing ranks – but could face competition from Glasgow Rangers.

The 22-year-old has attracted a lot of interest during his maiden season at the Cobblers.

Signed on a free transfer from Bristol Rovers last summer, Koiki attracted interest from Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe in January.

Now Derby and Rangers have joined his list of admirers, with the former keen following the departure of Lee Buchanan to Werder Bremen.