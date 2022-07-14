The striker completed his much-anticipated move to the Rams on Wednesday.

He signed a two-year deal after moving to Pride Park on a free transfer from Cardiff, following the decision to terminate his contract with the Bluebirds.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley was keen to take the Republic of Ireland international on loan after being made aware of his availability earlier this summer.

Yet the 31-year-old opted to move to the Rams on a permanent deal.

That longer-term security will no doubt have played a key role in his decision to opt for Derby over the Blues.

But the former Luton forward admitted a familiarity with many of the ever-growing Rams squad helped persuade him that Pride Park should be his new home.

He was also impressed with the signings made so far by boss Liam Rosenior – a figure that has since risen to nine following the capture of Chesterfield keeper Scott Loach.

Pompey target James Collins has joined Derby on a free transfer Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Collins told the Derby club website: ‘A lot of players I know have signed for the club so that was a big factor and we’ve built a great squad here so far so I’m excited to come here and be a part of it.

‘I know Richard Stearman really well. I know Conor Hourihane and Jason Knight from Ireland and David McGoldrick, too.

‘I know Nathaniel Mendez-Laing as well so I know four or five of them quite well.

‘I spoke more with Stears about the club and he put in a good word for me.

‘He was always on the phone seeing how it was going. It took a while but I’m really glad that I can get a couple of weeks under my belt before the start of the season.’