With the campaign now into its final week, clubs across League One will be stepping up their summer business preparations with the transfer window a matter of weeks away.

Here’s the latest gossip from across the third tier.

Burnley eyeing Sunderland’s Alex Neil

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier League side Burnley are apparently weighing up a raid on Sunderland for boss Alex Neil as a possible replacement for Sean Dyche.

Reports claim the 40-year-old would be added to their list of managerial targets if they’re relegated from English football’s top flight this term.

It is believed the Scot’s ability to work on a budget, as well as his impressive Championship record, is favoured by the Clarets.

The former Preston boss arrived at the Stadium of Light in February and has guided the Black Cats to fourth in League One, losing just once in his 14-game reign.

New Sunderland boss Alex Neil is being eyed by Burnley as Sean Dyche's replacement.

Neil joins Middlesborough’s Chris Wilder, Luton’s Nathan Jones and Carlos Carvalahl in being linked with the job.

Burnley sacked Dyche on Good Friday but have since been unbeaten since his departure, currently sitting 17th in the Premier League after moving out of the bottom three following a 1-0 win over Wolves on Sunday.

Michael Appleton planning mass Lincoln overhaul

Former Pompey boss Michael Appleton is planning a summer overhaul of his Lincoln squad in a bid to return to the League One promotion fold next season.

The Imps have endured a tough campaign following their play-off final defeat last term, sitting 18th in the table – nine points above the relegation zone.

Following his side’s 2-1 defeat to Accrington on Saturday, the 46-year-old revealed a number of players under contract would need to leave in order to bring players in.

Speaking to Lincolnshire Live, Appleton said: ‘I think it needs one (a summer overhaul). The reality is, I don’t see us bringing too many in if we don’t get rid of many.

‘For us to be better, to get better, there maybe has to be double the amount that leave compared to the amount that come in.

‘There’s a lot of things and a lot of movement that has to happen this year for us to be better next year.’

Appleton admitted earlier this month that the Imps are unlikely to be able to afford John Marquis, whose short-term contract at Sincil Bank comes to an end following the conclusion to the season.

Paul Warne reveals reasons behind dropping ex-Pompey target

Rotherham boss Paul Warne admitted it was his decision to not include striker Freddie Ladapo in his squad to face Oxford United on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was also absent from the Millers’ end-of-season lap of appreciation following their 2-1 victory, raising questions amongst the fans.

The striker has netted 15 times this term but is set to leave the New York Stadium in the summer, with his contract set to come to an end.

The former Pompey-linked striker forward also handed in a transfer request in January.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post after his side’s victory, Warne revealed the reasons behind the ex-Blues target’s absence from the team and admitted he had not seen Ladapo in the end-of-season appreciation lap.

He said: ‘I just did not select him to be in the squad. I have to pick a team and subs. Other players have not been in the team. I just decided to change it.

‘I am happy with my decision and will stick by it.