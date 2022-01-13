The News today linked Pompey with a loan move for Blackburn Rovers central defender Hayden Carter.

But here’s what else is going on in and around League One today…

Charlton seen as good fit for Defoe

Charlton would be a good fit for former Pompey striker Jermain Defoe.

That’s the verdict of ex-Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan, who believes the free agent will need to look to League One if he wants a new challenge in English football.

And with the now 39-year-old a former youth player at the Addicks and a one-time team-mate of manager Johnnie Jackson at Spurs, Jordan believes it’s a move that ticks a lot of boxes.

Defoe, who scored 17 goals in 36 appearances during his one-year stay at Fratton Park during the Blues’ Premier League years, is a free agent after being released by reigning Scottish Premiership champions Rangers on Wednesday.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Jordan said: ‘Football is built upon relationships, and he (Defoe) played at Tottenham with Johnnie Jackson, and I assume that there’s still a relationship there.

‘I think it might be an interesting move if coming back to London is on his agenda to go to Charlton.

‘Now I realise it’s League One, it’s not necessarily where Jermain might want to play, but he is 39 years of age.

‘He’s not going to play in the Premier League, with the greatest respect, he might struggle at times to get a full-time gig in the Championship, just purely and simply because it’s a hard and fast division.

‘Building a career and a management career, coaching career and going into a project with Thomas Sandgaard and with Johnnie Jackson currently in situ, it kind of feels like it might be a fit there.’

As well as Pompey, Spurs and Rangers, Defore has also played for West Ham, Bournemouth, Sunderland and Toronto FC.

Posh rubbish talk of £6m Sunderland move for Clarke-Harris

Peterborough director of football Barry Fry has rubbished reports that Sunderland have been in contact about striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.

It was claimed on Wednesday that the Black Cats wanted last season’s League One Golden Boot winner – with a figure of £6m mentioned.

However, speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, the Posh chief denied any approach had been made.

Fry also denied that the Championship side were keen on Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga as a possible replacement for Clarke-Harris

He said: ‘These rumours are very frustrating.

‘We’re working hard on our transfer targets and I keep getting interrupted answering questions about stories that aren’t true.’

Oxford gear up for interest in midfielder

Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes is interesting Huddersfield and a number of other Championship clubs.

That’s the verdict of Football Insider, who claim the Terriers have had the Northern Irishman watched a number of times this season as they weigh up a January move.

They are now prepared to test the U’s’ resolve to keep the player, who has just six months of his current deal remaining and could leave the Kassam Stadium on a free transfer in the summer.

Sykes, who moved to the League One side from Irish Premiership side Glenavon in January 2019, has made 117 appearances for Karl Robinson’s side, scoring 11 goals.

Eight of them have arrived this season as the U’s sit inside the play-off places, prompting Huddersfield to ready a bid for the midfielder.

