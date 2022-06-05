Here’s the latest headlines from League One.

Fleetwood table offer to ex-Bolton ace

Fleetwood have offered a contract to free agent, and former Shrewsbury midfielder, Josh Vela, according to reports.

The Blackpool Gazette understands that Scott Brown’s side were confident of securing his signature last week, before other offers were made for the 28-year-old.

This was due to the Cod Army’s new head of recruitment, Joe Riley, who’s the ex-Bolton man’s agent, but will step down from the role once he begins work at Highbury Stadium.

Vela left Salop last month after rejecting Steve Cotterill’s extension terms – ending his two-year stay with the club.

In that time he made 94 appearances and scored five goals.

Josh Vela is a free agent after leaving Shrewsbury. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Scott Brown moves for familiar face

Another player on Fleetwood’s radar is ex-Celtic midfielder Luca Connell, according to the Scottish Sun.

The 21-year-old is now a free agent after his release from Celtic Park – following his failed pursuit of breaking into Ange Postecoglou’s first-team.

During his time with the Scottish giants, he was often loaned out and didn’t make an appearance for the senior side.

Now, it’s believed his former team-mate is keen on bringing the Republic of Ireland under-21 international south of the border ahead of next season.

It’s clear to see why, too, after his productive temporary spell at Queens Park last term, where he scored seven goals in 31 appearances.

Charlton close in on managerial appointment

London News Online are reporting Swindon boss Ben Garner has agreed a two-year contract to become the next Charlton head coach.

Last season, the former Crystal Palace coach guided the Robins to a sixth-placed League Two finish, before agonisingly losing in the play-off final following a penalty defeat to Port Vale.

It is expected the 42-year-old will bring Scott Marshall and Scott Lindsey to the Addicks after the pair served as his assistants at the County Ground.