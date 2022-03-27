There were victories for Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich, while a number of their rivals were out of action.

And this has seen the promotion narrative change, as Pompey’s faint hopes dwindled further.

Here’s the latest from around the division.

McKenna keeping calm

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has assessed his side’s play-off credentials, following their crucial victory over Plymouth, yesterday.

With the Tractor Boys sitting below the Pilgrims going into the clash at Portman Road, three points was imperative for the hosts if they were to enhance their promotion chances.

Sam Morsy’s 37th minute winner saw them cut the gap to the top-six to five points, while extending their unbeaten run to 11 matches.

Barry Bannan has made 300 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

But, the ex-Manchester United coach is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

He told The East Anglian Daily Times: ‘Since Christmas there have been a couple of teams we’ve caught ground on, but there are also teams who have put together incredible runs of form.

‘We can’t control that unless we play against them. Plymouth was obviously one of those days where we could impact it and end a run.

‘All we can do is control ourselves and take each game as it comes. We’ll do that again for Cambridge (at home) next weekend.’

Former Owls boss pays tribute to talismanic midfielder

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has paid tribute to Owls midfielder Barry Bannan, as they climbed into the top-six.

A 4-1 victory over Cheltenham allowed Darren’s Moore to leapfrog Sunderland into the play-off positions.

Although the ex-Aston Villa man didn’t feature on the scoresheet, he was at the heart of the the Owls’ display – which prompted his former manager to send a short, but sweet, message on social media.

The now Braga chief posted on Twitter: ‘Skipper’, accompanied by a blue love heart.

It’s all about the points for Gillingham

Gillingham boss Neil Harris admitted his side’s performance wasn’t the prettiest in their 2-1 victory over Accrington.

But he explained how the precious three points is all that mattered as they battle relegation.

The Gills are now four points clear of the drop zone, after an impressive run since the ex-Millwall boss’ arrival, which has seen them lose three of their last 10 matches.

He told Kent Online: ‘It is not a game we will enjoy watching back I don’t think, quality wise, but that is irrelevant. Accrington were nine unbeaten at home and had won four in a row – and we got the three points.

‘I wouldn’t particularly say we deserved to win the game on chances, I thought we were very wasteful in possession in the first half when we got into good areas.

‘At this stage of the season, winning games of football is all that matters. The key moments went our way because my players provided those moments.

‘(Goalkeeper) Aaron Chapman has been working extremely hard with a quality goalkeeper coach that we brought in and my centre-forwards have been doing a lot of work on and off the pitch with myself and they get their rewards as well.’

