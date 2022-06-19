Sheffield Wednesday front man rejects contract offer

Former Pompey forward Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is set to turn his back on Sheffield Wednesday.

Reports claim the 30-year-old has turned down the offer of a new contract and is set to walk away from Hillsborough.

There’s talk of interest from the Championship, with newly-promoted Wigan among those keen on the much-travelled front man.

Mendez-Laing only joined the Owls in November 2021, initially signing a deal until January.

That agreement was extended until the end of the season, when he concluded the campaign with two goals and three assists from 19 games.

Now he could be set for his 11th club in English football following spells at the likes of Peterborough, Middlesbrough, Wolves, Cardiff and Sheffield United.

Former Pompey forward Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is expected to leave Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Mendez-Laing played eight games for Pompey while on loan from Posh during the 2012-13 season.

Championship new boys keen on Oxford key man

Oxford United risk losing key defender Luke McNally to Burnley.

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, new Clarets boss Vincent Kompany is weighing up a £1m-plus move for the Irishman as he looks for replacements for James Tarkowski and Ben Mee this summer.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of League One best defenders at the Kassam Stadium after arriving from St Patrick’s Athletic in January 2021.

In that time he’s played 34 times for Karl Robinson’s side and seen his stock rise.

Previous reports suggested Spurs were keen on the centre-back – now Burnley have been added to his list of admirers.

McNally still has two years remaining on his U’s contract and that puts the U’s in a good position if Burnley’s eagerness is followed up with a bid.

Robinson has already seen midfielder Mark Sykes move to Bristol City on a free transfer this season.

Wycombe keen on Manchester United youngster

Pompey aren’t the only League One side looking for a goalkeeper this summer.

Wycombe find themselves in the same boat after David Stockdale’s move to Sheffield Wednesday.

And while the Blues have been linked with West Brom’s Josh Griffiths and Brighton’s Carl Rushworth, the Chairboys are apparently turning their attention to Manchester United youngster Nathan Bishop.

The 22-year-old helped Mansfield reach the League Two play-off final last season, where they were beaten 3-0 by Port Vale.