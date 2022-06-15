West Brom and ex-Lincoln City ace told to make Fratton move as wait for Portsmouth business continues

Former West Brom midfielder Carlton Palmer believes Fratton Park would be the perfect club for the Bagglies keeper to continue his development.

The ex-England international thinks it’s imperative the Griffitgs finds consistent game time next season after having his season curtailed through injury at Lincoln last term.

Following the departure of Gavin Bazunu back to his parent club Manchester City this summer, the Blues are certainly in the market for a new goalkeeper in pre-season.

Since then the England youth team shot-stopper has emerged as a target for Danny Cowley, as the latter bids to fill a Dubliner-sized hole between the sticks.

Perhaps a key factor is the Fratton chief’s admiration for Griffiths ability with the ball at his feet.

And Palmer believes a move to the south coast would suit all parties.

He told Football League World: ‘For Josh (Griffiths), you know, it makes sense. He’s only 20. He’s got youth on his side. He’s a talented young goalkeeper.

West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths has been linked to a move to Pompey this summer. Picture: Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images

‘He needs to go out and keep learning his trade playing in a first-team on loan.

‘Portsmouth would be a great club for him to continue to do that.’

A move to Pompey could be seen as the natural next step for Griffiths, who has impressed in League Two and in the Imps’ relegation battle last season.

For the Robins, he made 50 appearances in all competitions on the way to promotion in 2020-21, and made 35 outings for Michael Appleton’s side the following campaign.

At present, only Alex Bass and 17-year-old Toby Steward are the club’s only options in the department following Ollie Webber’s release in May.