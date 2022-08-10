Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s the latest headlines from across League One.

Pompey linked duo set for L1 drop

Pompey linked duo Kyle Joseph and Jordan Garrick are set to make the drop to League One, but not with the Blues.

The pair are believed to be closing in on season-long loan moves away from Swansea after being credited with moves to Fratton Park earlier this summer.

Reports claim Oxford United have won the race to land Joseph after fending off competition from Sheffield Wednesday and Derby.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of last term on loan with Cheltenham, where he netted five goals in 22 outings for the Robins before returning to the Swans.

It now appears Karl Robinson has landed the striker’s signature, having so far failed to appear in any of the Welsh side’s opening three games of the season.

Jordan Garrick is set to join Lincoln on loan.

Garrick meanwhile, is reportedly on the verge of completing a temporary switch to Lincoln from the Swanseacity.com Stadium.

The 24-year-old came through the ranks at Swansea and has amassed 19 outings for the Swans since his first-team debut in 2019.

The winger spent last season on loan at Plymouth, where he scored four goals in 42 appearances in League One.

Southampton prospect makes Cheltenham switch

Cheltenham have completed the signing of Southampton prospect Will Ferry for an undisclosed fee.

The left-wing back joins the Robins after penning a two-year deal at Whaddon Road.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of last term on loan with Crawley before returning to St Mary’s in January and also has 17 youth appearances for the Republic of Ireland.

Ferry becomes Wade Elliotts’ 10 signing of the summer, joining former Saints team-mate Dan N’Lundulu at Cheltenham.

Ipswich sign veteran defender

Ipswich have announced the signing of veteran central defender Richard Keogh for an undisclosed fee from Blackpool

Reports suggested that Tractor Boys had two previous bids rejected by the Seasiders for the 35-year-old with Keiran McKenna a strong admirer.