Owls join hunt for ex-Blues target

Sheffield Wednesday have joined the hunt to sign Rotherham striker Freddie Ladapo.

Darren Moore is believed to be keen on the 29-year-old, who is set to become a free agent next month after failing to agree new terms at the New York Stadium.

The Owls have been left short with attacking options for next term with Lee Gregory and Josh Windass rumoured to be departing, while Callum Patterson and Saido Berahino were released.

Wednesday have reportedly joined MK Dons and Hull in the race to sign the ‘want away’ striker this summer.

Ladapo found the net 15 times in all competitions as United secured both promotion from League One and the Papa John’s Trophy.

In 2019, the striker was on the radar of Kenny Jackett at Pompey but a deal was never struck after failure to meet his wage demands.

Sunderland braced for Neil interest

Newly-promoted Sunderland have revealed they’re braced for interest in midfielder Dan Neil.

The 20-year-old has previously been linked with a £3m move to Burnley, while the starlet has recently been linked with Premier League quartet; Brighton, Spurs, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

His stock rose last campaign after bursting onto the scene under Lee Johnson - scoring four goals in 46 outings for the Wearsiders.

With interest in one of their prized assets rising, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman revealed the club are braced for offers.

He said ‘If there is no interest in Dan Neil, I’m not sure what the other clubs around the country are doing because he is a top young player.

‘I think Dan is one of a number of players that are in that bracket where other clubs are going to be here, watching him.

‘We can see the list of scouts that turn up every week, we know they are coming to watch and we think we have got four or five that are in that bracket.’

Talleres table offer for Wednesday striker

Argentinian side Atletico Talleres have tabled an offer to sign Sheffield Wednesday striker Josh Windass.

The Primera Division outfit are believed to have submitted a bid in the region of £1m to capture the 28-year-old, who still has a year remaining on his current deal at Hillsborough.

Talleres boss Pedro Caixinha confirmed rumours earlier in the week that his side were interested in signing the forward.

President Andres Fassi confirmed reports that a bid had been placed saying: ‘There is an agreement with Josh Windass. Yesterday we sent the offer to Sheffield Wednesday. It will be difficult because he has a year and a half left on his contract.’