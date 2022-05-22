Here are the main headlines from the past 24 hours.

Stockport keen to land Pompey target

Newly-crowned National League champions Stockport reportedly have their sights set on Pompey target Will Boyle.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports suggest the League Two new boys are keen to lure the central defender back up north this summer, despite heavy Championship and League One interest.

The 26-year-old will become a free agent next month after failing to agree fresh terms at Cheltenham.

The Hatters now join Pompey, Preston and Sheffield Wednesday in the hunt for the highly-rated centre-back.

Despite Danny Cowley being a known admirer of Boyle, it is believed the ex-Lincoln boss is set to turn his attention elsewhere with a right-footed central defender high on his shopping list this summer.

Stockport are believed to be eyeing a move for Pompey target Will Boyle.

Last season the defender appeared 33 times for the Robins as Michael Duff’s side finished 15th in their first season back in League One.

Derby eye departing defender

Newly-relegated Derby are keen to land departing Cardiff defender Aden Flint.

Reports claim Wayne Rooney is eyeing a move for the 32-year-old, who is set to become a free agent next month.

The centre-back recently announced he will depart the Cardiff City Stadium when his contract expires, failing to pen a new deal with the Bluebirds.

Flint arrived in Wales for a fee in the region of £4m and amassed 93 appearances following his switch from Middlesbrough in 2019.

The central defender also netted 12 times in all competitions from the centre of defence.

Wycombe boss makes call over future

Gareth Ainsworth has revealed he will stay at Wycombe for ‘as long as people are happy’ amid interest from the Championship.

The 48-year-old has been strongly linked with QPR and Blackburn this summer, following his impressive career at Adams Park.

The Chairboys missed out on an instant return to the Championship after their play-off final defeat to Sunderland at Wembley.

After the loss, Ainsworth admitted there is a good future ahead at the club he is ‘proud’ to manage.

He told BBC Sport: ‘To see the kids, this new generation, wearing Wycombe shirts and getting behind their team, I think we've got a good future at this football club.

‘I'm proud to say the boys have given absolutely everything on the pitch. I'm a proud manager today.