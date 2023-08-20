League One news: Barnsley eye target, new face at Burton Albion and Carlisle United takeover latest
Latest news and rumours from around League One regarding some of Pompey’s rivals
Pompey drew 0-0 at home to Cheltenham Town at Fratton Park. John Mousinho’s side had 73% possession in the game.
They also had 15 shots but weren’t able to score. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One...
Barnsley keen on defender
Barnsley are interested in Watford defender Mattie Pollock. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Tykes are keen on luring the centre-back to Oakwell before the end of the transfer window. He has spent time away from the Hornets at Cheltenham Town and Aberdeen over recent times.
Wigan Athletic man to leave
Wigan Athletic defender Luke Robinson is poised to join St Johnstone on loan, as per The Courier. The left-back, who is a former Scotland youth international, had a spell at Tranmere Rovers in League Two last term. He has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the DW Stadium.
Burton Albion land attacker
Burton Albion have brought in attacker Kwadwo Baah on loan from Watford to bolster their options at the top end of the pitch. The former Rochdale man has been handed the number 24 shirt by the Brewers. He has been given the green light to leave Vicarage Road to get some more experience under his belt.
Carlisle United boss on potential investors
Carlisle United are being eyed by potential American investors. Their boss Paul Simpson has said he has already met some of the people involved. He has said, as per The News & Star: “I’ve already met them. I’ve spoken to them. I had a conversation with them over this week. But literally a really casual conversation. They haven’t come and told me they’re going to do this and going to do that. We’ve just had a meet and greet and that literally was it.”