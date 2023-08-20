Pompey drew 0-0 at home to Cheltenham Town at Fratton Park. John Mousinho’s side had 73% possession in the game.

They also had 15 shots but weren’t able to score. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One...

Barnsley keen on defender

Barnsley are interested in Watford defender Mattie Pollock. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Tykes are keen on luring the centre-back to Oakwell before the end of the transfer window. He has spent time away from the Hornets at Cheltenham Town and Aberdeen over recent times.

Wigan Athletic man to leave

Wigan Athletic defender Luke Robinson is poised to join St Johnstone on loan, as per The Courier. The left-back, who is a former Scotland youth international, had a spell at Tranmere Rovers in League Two last term. He has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the DW Stadium.

Burton Albion land attacker

Burton Albion have brought in attacker Kwadwo Baah on loan from Watford to bolster their options at the top end of the pitch. The former Rochdale man has been handed the number 24 shirt by the Brewers. He has been given the green light to leave Vicarage Road to get some more experience under his belt.

Carlisle United boss on potential investors