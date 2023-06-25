Pompey have been busy this summer as they prepare for John Mousinho’s first full season in charge. He replaced Danny Cowley at the helm earlier this year.

The former Oxford United man has signed six players already this summer. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around League One at the moment...

Bristol Rovers want striker

According to a report by BristolLive, Bristol Rovers are closing in on the striker Jevani Brown. The 28-year-old will officially become available on a free transfer when his contract at fellow third tier side Exeter City expires at the end of the month. He has scored 21 goals in 81 games for the Grecians over the past two years, 14 of which came last term.

Exeter pair to leave

Exeter will be losing midfielder Archie Collins and wing-back Josh Key. The pair are both set to become free agents and will have to weigh up their options. Their boss Gary Caldwell has said, as per DevonLive: “Archie and Josh have both intimated that they want to leave. As yet, we have had no bids for them, but they have both said to me that they would like to pursue other options.”

Burton Albion ace wanted