League One news: Bristol Rovers eye striker, Exeter City pair to leave and Burton Albion man wanted
Latest transfer news and rumours from around League One as Pompey prepare for the new season
Pompey have been busy this summer as they prepare for John Mousinho’s first full season in charge. He replaced Danny Cowley at the helm earlier this year.
The former Oxford United man has signed six players already this summer. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around League One at the moment...
Bristol Rovers want striker
According to a report by BristolLive, Bristol Rovers are closing in on the striker Jevani Brown. The 28-year-old will officially become available on a free transfer when his contract at fellow third tier side Exeter City expires at the end of the month. He has scored 21 goals in 81 games for the Grecians over the past two years, 14 of which came last term.
Exeter pair to leave
Exeter will be losing midfielder Archie Collins and wing-back Josh Key. The pair are both set to become free agents and will have to weigh up their options. Their boss Gary Caldwell has said, as per DevonLive: “Archie and Josh have both intimated that they want to leave. As yet, we have had no bids for them, but they have both said to me that they would like to pursue other options.”
Burton Albion ace wanted
Burton Albion midfielder Terry Taylor, who sees his deal expire next week, has emerged on the radar of Hibernian according to Football Insider. The 21-year-old joined the Brewers in 2021 and has since become a key player for them. He has previously spent time on the books at Aberdeen and Wolves and it remains to be seen where he will be playing his football in the next campaign.