Transfer window: League One's busiest teams - including all signings made by Portsmouth, Derby, Bolton & Co: gallery

Pompey fans have enjoyed a blistering start to the summer transfer window, with six new arrivals announced by the club already.
By Mark McMahon
Published 24th Jun 2023, 11:40 BST

Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Terry Devlin, Christian Saydee, Anthony Scully and Ben Stevenson have all signed as the Blues look to mount a serious promotion challenge next season.

And there’s more to come as John Mousinho and Rich Hughes look to put their stamp on the Blues first team.

But how does those six signings compare to the numbers arriving elsewhere in League One?

Here’s a look at what Pompey’s third-tier rivals have been up to in the early stages of the transfer window.

From left: Harry Isted, Cole Stockton, Anthony Scully and Albie Morgan have all been on the move this summer

1. Collage Maker-24-Jun-2023-11-36-AM-7488.jpg

From left: Harry Isted, Cole Stockton, Anthony Scully and Albie Morgan have all been on the move this summer Photo: Getty Images

Kacper Lopata (Woking, free). Picture: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

2. Barnsley: 1 new signing

Kacper Lopata (Woking, free). Picture: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage Photo: Ashley Crowden

Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic, free).

3. Blackpool: 1 new signing

Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic, free). Photo: Tom Dulat

Nathan Baxter (Chelsea, free), Joel Coleman (Ipswich Town, free), Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers, free).

4. Bolton: 3 new singings

Nathan Baxter (Chelsea, free), Joel Coleman (Ipswich Town, free), Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers, free). Photo: Harry Trump

