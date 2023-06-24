Transfer window: League One's busiest teams - including all signings made by Portsmouth, Derby, Bolton & Co: gallery
Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Terry Devlin, Christian Saydee, Anthony Scully and Ben Stevenson have all signed as the Blues look to mount a serious promotion challenge next season.
And there’s more to come as John Mousinho and Rich Hughes look to put their stamp on the Blues first team.
But how does those six signings compare to the numbers arriving elsewhere in League One?
Here’s a look at what Pompey’s third-tier rivals have been up to in the early stages of the transfer window.