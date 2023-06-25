Portsmouth transfers: The number of new signings still being targeted by Blues - with SIX deals already completed.

The arrivals of Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Christian Saydee, Terry Devlin, Anthony Scully and Ben Stevenson means John Mousinho and Rich Hughes’ plans for the season ahead are well and truly taking shape.

There’s still much more work to be done, though, with key positions still to be filled and additional cover in others required.

According to The News’ Jordan Cross, six more new faces could still be introduced to the group between now and the end of the transfer window.

Speaking in the latest episode of Pompey Talk, the Blues reporter went through the positions that still need sorting.

Here’s the areas he believes Pompey continue to seek reinforcements for.

‘If you look at the positions, I think Pompey need another striker. They could go with two (in their ranks) but any team looking to be in contention would need a third with the way Pompey often play,’ said Cross.

‘The idea with the striker position is that Colby Bishop is the (main) man. It’s not worth investing a huge amount of the pot on a back-up striker with the way Pompey play – they play with one (up front).

Pompey head coach John Mousinho

‘I think the thinking would be Christian Saydee and another for the worst-case scenario of Bishop getting injured and maybe two more would help fill the gap between them. You could maybe use one for 60 minutes and the other for 30.

‘Putting it all on someone like Saydee’s shoulders could be too much, so they’ll definitely want one more.

‘A winger, obviously, and I would even say a second winger, but I don’t think they’re going to do that. I think they’ll be content with one more – obviously they’ve got (Anthony) Scully and (Paddy) Lane and then there’s the imponderable circumstances around Ronan Curtis at the moment.

‘Then, another key area is the 8/10 they’re looking for at the front end of the midfield. Tommy Leigh is one of those people who could fill that role.

‘I think they’re looking for someone versatile, they’re not looking for a No8 and a 10 because Pompey don’t usually play with a 10. But they want that option and someone like Tommy Leigh would fit the bill – although we know there’s Championship interest now, with Preston and one or two others.

‘They’re currently loaded up with four centre-backs, with Connor Ogilvie able to play there. But it’s well known that Pompey would like another centre-back, with Di’Shon Bernard fundamental in that conversation.

‘Possibly, if the young keepers go out on loan, Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward, then they’ll need another keeper on top of that. Then, if Denver Hume goes, they’ll look for a replacement at left-back, even though they’ve got young Liam Vincent.

‘It’s all dependent on players going for those players to come in.’