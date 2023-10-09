Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey are top of the table above Oxford United. John Mousinho’s side are yet to lose in the league so far this term.

They won 2-0 at home to Port Vale last time out and take on Gillingham in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest League One news and rumours...

Carlisle United injury blow

Carlisle United defender Paul Huntington has been ruled out for the next three to four weeks with a calf injury. The 36-year-old helped the Cumbrians gain promotion from League Two last season.

His boss Paul Simpson has told their club website: “Unfortunately at this stage of his career that’s what happens. We’ve just got to get him right, but it’s now about the players we’ve got available to go out and do the job so that we make sure we’re in a good position come next weekend.”

Peterborough United loan exit

Peterborough United defender Charlie O’Connell has re-signed for Woking on loan. The 20-year-old, who has risen up through the academy of the Posh, has returned for a third stint with the Cardinals. He has also had a spell away from London Road in the past at Kettering Town.

Bolton Wanderers let pair leave

Bolton Wanderers have given the green light to Nelson Khumbeni and Max Conway to AFC Fylde in the National League. The pair will both spend the next month with the Coasters as they look to get some more experience under their belts.

Fylde’s Director of Football Chris Beech has said: “Both Max and Nelson have the potential to have very successful professional careers.

“Both players and Bolton Wanderers will see this as an opportunity to help establish their career path within experiences gained at AFC Fylde as part of that journey.