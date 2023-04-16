Pompey are back in action on Tuesday night away at Oxford United. John Mousinho’s side head to the Kassam Stadium on the back of their 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury Town last time out.

They are now six points off the play-offs with four matches left of the season to play. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One at the moment...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlton Athletic striker wanted

Charlton Athletic striker Miles Leaburn is reportedly on the radar of Premier League side Aston Villa. According to a report by The Sun, Unai Emery’s side are ‘leading’ the chase for the promising 19-year-old ahead of the summer. The former Chelsea academy player has scored 12 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions this term and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Exeter City ace eyed

Exeter City wing-back Josh Key is being linked with a move to Championship pair Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City. According to Football Insider, the latter are currently ‘favourites’ to land the 23-year-old at the end of the season with his long-term future in Devon up in the air right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is out of contract in late June and the Grecians are said to be keen on extending his stay but it appears they will face a battle to keep hold of him now amid interest from higher up the football pyramid.

Bristol Rovers want defender back

Bristol Rovers would like to bring back Everton defender Lewis Gibson on loan for the next campaign. The ex-England youth international has also had spells away from Goodison Park in the past at Fleetwood Town, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday in the past to gain experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gas’ boss Joey Barton has said, as per Bristol World: “We’d love him to stay at the football club but he’s Everton’s player and he knows exactly how we feel about him.