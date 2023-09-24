Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Portsmouth’s possible League One promotion rivals, Derby County, have been dealt another injury blow with on-loan Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton set to undergo a scan on a thigh injury.

The midfielder missed Saturday's 2-0 win over Carlisle United after picking up the injury in training on Friday. The Rams are set to learn the extent of the problem this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First-placed Pompey stayed six points ahead of Derby after winning 2-1 at home to Lincoln City to continue their unbeaten start to the League One season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Addressing Embleton's injury, Derby boss Warne said: "We've built Elliot up really slowly, he's done his rehab and we've built his minutes up. He played on Tuesday night, had a recovery day Wednesday, had a light session Thursday, and a light session Friday.

"He took a set-piece, the fourth corner he had taken, and felt something in his quad so it's hugely disappointing. In my career, I've never seen anybody pull anything taking a corner and it was right at the end of the session.

"You feel for Elliot first and foremost. He's worked really hard to get himself into a position to play and then that happens. He was heartbroken. He will have a scan on Monday and see where we go from there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, former Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell is the current favourite with the bookmakers to take over at League One strugglers Cheltenham Town.

The former Rotherham United and Mansfield Town player is 1/1 to land the role, which has been vacant since the sacking of Wade Elliott earlier this week.