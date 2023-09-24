News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

League One news: Derby County dealt fresh injury blow as new favourite emerges for Cheltenham Town vacancy

The latest news from Portsmouth's League One rivals

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 24th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

One of Portsmouth’s possible League One promotion rivals, Derby County, have been dealt another injury blow with on-loan Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton set to undergo a scan on a thigh injury.

The midfielder missed Saturday's 2-0 win over Carlisle United after picking up the injury in training on Friday. The Rams are set to learn the extent of the problem this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

First-placed Pompey stayed six points ahead of Derby after winning 2-1 at home to Lincoln City to continue their unbeaten start to the League One season.

Most Popular

Addressing Embleton's injury, Derby boss Warne said: "We've built Elliot up really slowly, he's done his rehab and we've built his minutes up. He played on Tuesday night, had a recovery day Wednesday, had a light session Thursday, and a light session Friday.

"He took a set-piece, the fourth corner he had taken, and felt something in his quad so it's hugely disappointing. In my career, I've never seen anybody pull anything taking a corner and it was right at the end of the session.

"You feel for Elliot first and foremost. He's worked really hard to get himself into a position to play and then that happens. He was heartbroken. He will have a scan on Monday and see where we go from there."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, former Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell is the current favourite with the bookmakers to take over at League One strugglers Cheltenham Town.

The former Rotherham United and Mansfield Town player is 1/1 to land the role, which has been vacant since the sacking of Wade Elliott earlier this week.

Artell’s first and so far only job as a senior manager was with Crewe as he was appointed in January 2017. He left the club in April 2022 as the club were relegated from the third tier at the end of that season. He had guided the club to second place in League Two in 2019-20 and was named the fourth division’s manager of the year in the same season.

Related topics:Elliot EmbletonLeague OneCheltenham TownDerby CountyPortsmouthLincoln CitySunderland