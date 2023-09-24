League One news: Derby County dealt fresh injury blow as new favourite emerges for Cheltenham Town vacancy
The latest news from Portsmouth's League One rivals
One of Portsmouth’s possible League One promotion rivals, Derby County, have been dealt another injury blow with on-loan Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton set to undergo a scan on a thigh injury.
The midfielder missed Saturday's 2-0 win over Carlisle United after picking up the injury in training on Friday. The Rams are set to learn the extent of the problem this week.
First-placed Pompey stayed six points ahead of Derby after winning 2-1 at home to Lincoln City to continue their unbeaten start to the League One season.
Addressing Embleton's injury, Derby boss Warne said: "We've built Elliot up really slowly, he's done his rehab and we've built his minutes up. He played on Tuesday night, had a recovery day Wednesday, had a light session Thursday, and a light session Friday.
"He took a set-piece, the fourth corner he had taken, and felt something in his quad so it's hugely disappointing. In my career, I've never seen anybody pull anything taking a corner and it was right at the end of the session.
"You feel for Elliot first and foremost. He's worked really hard to get himself into a position to play and then that happens. He was heartbroken. He will have a scan on Monday and see where we go from there."
Meanwhile, former Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell is the current favourite with the bookmakers to take over at League One strugglers Cheltenham Town.
The former Rotherham United and Mansfield Town player is 1/1 to land the role, which has been vacant since the sacking of Wade Elliott earlier this week.
Artell’s first and so far only job as a senior manager was with Crewe as he was appointed in January 2017. He left the club in April 2022 as the club were relegated from the third tier at the end of that season. He had guided the club to second place in League Two in 2019-20 and was named the fourth division’s manager of the year in the same season.