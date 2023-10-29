Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was another enjoyable weekend of League One action for Portsmouth as they came from 2-0 down to beat Reading 3-2 on Saturday afternoon, with the victory extending their lead over second-placed Oxford United who could only draw 2-2 at home to Wycombe Wanderers.

Two goals in four minutes from Lewis Wing and Charlie Savage gave Reading the lead but Tino Anjorin pulled one back before Colby Bishop struck in the ninth minute of first-half stoppage time to level matters. Terry Devlin then claimed the winning goal just before the hour as Amadou Mbengue was sent off late in the game for Reading. Pompey are now six points clear of Oxford in second and remain six points ahead of Bolton in third, although both clubs have played a game fewer than John Mousinho’s side who now have 10 wins and five draws from their first 15 games.

Following the latest round of third-tier action we have rounded up the latest news from across the division.

Derby boss admits ‘fans aren’t happy’

Derby County boss Paul Warne says he understands the frustrations of Rams fans after they lost 3-1 at Stevenage on Saturday afternoon. Derby were expected to be one of the biggest challengers for the League One title this season but are already 14 points behind Pompey with Saturday’s defeat their second-straight loss away from home.

Some fans called for the removal of Warne, who said afterwards: “The fans who came aren’t happy; they’re not happy with me, they’re not happy with the football, they’re not happy with everything, and I understand that. We are not in this league to come to Stevenage and lose or underperform, and it is a disappointing day for everyone involved at the football club.

“We just weren’t good enough to beat Stevenage, who I didn’t underestimate, but just in moments we weren’t strong enough. If I am truly honest, I have never had to manage a group where your own fans give it to you and I appreciate their frustrations. We’ve been honest with the lads there, saying what we think, and we will have to try and bounce back Tuesday (against Northampton) and put a performance on. What is obvious for anyone who knows anything about football is we have got a soft underbelly.”

Monk made favourite for Bristol Rovers job

Former Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has been made the bookmakers’ favourite to take over at Portsmouth’s League One rivals Bristol Rovers. The Gas sacked Joey Barton on Thursday with Monk now the 2/1 favourite to take over at the time of writing.