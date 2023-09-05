Watch more videos on Shots!

Pompey have made a decent start to the new season as they eye promotion to the Championship. They have picked up 12 points from their first six league games.

John Mousinho’s side are also yet to lose. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around League One...

Fleetwood Town managerial latest

Fleetwood Town are in the hunt for a new manager after deciding to sack Scott Brown. In this latest update in a report by Football Insider, former MK Dons, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has emerged as the frontrunner for the vacant position. He spent time in the Premier League last term as Sam Allardyce’s assistant at Leeds United alongside Robbie Keane.

Wycombe Wanderers sign winger

Wycombe Wanderers have swooped to sign winger Kieran Sadlier following his departure from fellow third tier club Bolton Wanderers. The 28-year-old, who is a former Republic of Ireland international, has joined the Chairboys on a free transfer and has been handed the number 23 shirt. He has also played for the likes of West Ham United, Peterborough United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United and Leyton Orient in the past.

Lincoln complete signing

Lincoln City have signed 22-year-old forward Jack Moylan from Shelbourne. He will officially link up with Mark Kennedy’s side on 1st January at the end of the current League of Ireland season. The Imps’ director of football Jez George told club website: “I hope that this news is a bonus to our supporters and exciting news after the closing of the transfer window. We didn’t want to announce anything on deadline day to be respectful to Shelbourne due to their crucial game against St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday. We are excited for Jack to join our Irish contingent from January.