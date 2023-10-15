League One news: Shrewsbury Town land free agent, Peterborough United ace wanted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have made a dream start to the new season under John Mousinho. They are top of the tree after the first 12 games and have 28 points on the board.

They are also yet to lose in the league. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around League One...

Shrewsbury Town land defender

Shrewsbury Town have re-signed Aaron Pierre on a deal until January to bolster their defence. The centre-back, who left AFC Wimbledon at the end of last term, has been training with the Shrews over recent times. He last played for the club from 2019 to 2022.

He has said: “I’m thrilled to be back. The fans of this club have always been amazing with me - from the moment I arrived to the moment I left they were magnificent so I’m really grateful to get the chance to play in front of them again.”

“There is a board at the training ground that shows all the players who have made 100 appearances for the club and I used to look at that and was desperate to get on it.

“Unfortunately, I left having played 99 games so now I can’t wait to make up for lost time and get that 100th game under my belt.

“It really is amazing to be back at a club where you feel loved so I can’t wait to pull on the shirt again.”

Peterborough United ace eyed

Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards is wanted by West Ham, according to a report by TEAMtalk. The Posh will face a battle to keep hold of the youngster in the future. He helped them get to the play-offs in the last campaign.

Charlton Athletic prospect departs