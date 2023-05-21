News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe

League One promotion: The early favourites from Portsmouth, Derby, Bolton, Peterborough & rivals to go up next season

The line-up for next season’s League One is almost decided - and here’s a look at how Portsmouth are expected to fare

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 21st May 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read

Stockport County or Carlisle United will join Portsmouth in League One next season after both sides reached the League Two play-off final on Saturday.

The sides will meet at Wembley on Sunday, May 28 to battle it out for a place in the third tier while two South Yorkshire sides in Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley will battle it out in the League One play-off final the following day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of the clubs will be consigned to another season in the third tier, with the Owls reaching Wembley after coming from 4-0 down from their first leg against Peterborough United to reach the final.

Portsmouth will have their eye on a promotion charge next campaign after being one of the division’s most improved sides under John Mousinho.

Most Popular

The former Wycombe, Burton and Oxford player took charge of 23 league games since being appointed on January 20.

Only four sides - Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth, Barnsley and Ipswich - picked up more points in that time. With all four of those sides either reaching the play-off final or being automatically promoted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bookmakers have released their early odds for which teams will be promoted and which team will win the league in the 2023-24. Agree with these evaluations?

League One promotion - 23/24

Derby - 15/8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bolton - 9/4

Peterborough - 11/4

Portsmouth - 10/3

Reading - 10/3

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charlton - 5/1

Wigan - 5/1

Blackpool - 11/2

Oxford - 13/2

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wycombe - 13/2

Bristol Rovers - 9/1

Exeter - 9/1

Leyton Orient - 10/1

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lincoln - 10/1

Northampton - 10/1

Port Vale - 10/1

Shrewsbury - 10/1

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stevenage - 10/1

Burton - 14/1

Fleetwood - 14/1

Cambridge - 16/1

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cheltenham - 20/1

League One winner - 23/24

Derby - 6/1

Bolton - 7/1

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Peterborough - 9/1

Portsmouth - 11/1

Reading - 11/1

Charlton - 18/1

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wigan - 8/1

Blackpool - 20/1

Oxford - 25/1

Wycombe - 25/1

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bristol Rovers - 33/1

Exeter3 - 3/1

Leyton Orient - 40/1

Lincoln - 40/1

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northampton - 40/1

Port Vale - 40/1

Shrewsbury - 40/1

Stevenage - 40/1

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Burton - 50/1

Fleetwood - 50/1

Cambridge - 66/1

Cheltenham - 80/1

Related topics:League OnePortsmouthWembley