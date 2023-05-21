Stockport County or Carlisle United will join Portsmouth in League One next season after both sides reached the League Two play-off final on Saturday.

The sides will meet at Wembley on Sunday, May 28 to battle it out for a place in the third tier while two South Yorkshire sides in Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley will battle it out in the League One play-off final the following day.

One of the clubs will be consigned to another season in the third tier, with the Owls reaching Wembley after coming from 4-0 down from their first leg against Peterborough United to reach the final.

Portsmouth will have their eye on a promotion charge next campaign after being one of the division’s most improved sides under John Mousinho.

The former Wycombe, Burton and Oxford player took charge of 23 league games since being appointed on January 20.

Only four sides - Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth, Barnsley and Ipswich - picked up more points in that time. With all four of those sides either reaching the play-off final or being automatically promoted.

The bookmakers have released their early odds for which teams will be promoted and which team will win the league in the 2023-24. Agree with these evaluations?

League One promotion - 23/24

Derby - 15/8

Bolton - 9/4

Peterborough - 11/4

Portsmouth - 10/3

Reading - 10/3

Charlton - 5/1

Wigan - 5/1

Blackpool - 11/2

Oxford - 13/2

Wycombe - 13/2

Bristol Rovers - 9/1

Exeter - 9/1

Leyton Orient - 10/1

Lincoln - 10/1

Northampton - 10/1

Port Vale - 10/1

Shrewsbury - 10/1

Stevenage - 10/1

Burton - 14/1

Fleetwood - 14/1

Cambridge - 16/1

Cheltenham - 20/1

League One winner - 23/24

Derby - 6/1

Bolton - 7/1

Peterborough - 9/1

Portsmouth - 11/1

Reading - 11/1

Charlton - 18/1

Wigan - 8/1

Blackpool - 20/1

Oxford - 25/1

Wycombe - 25/1

Bristol Rovers - 33/1

Exeter3 - 3/1

Leyton Orient - 40/1

Lincoln - 40/1

Northampton - 40/1

Port Vale - 40/1

Shrewsbury - 40/1

Stevenage - 40/1

Burton - 50/1

Fleetwood - 50/1

Cambridge - 66/1