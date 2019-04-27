League One round-up: Luton stutter again - Barnsley eye title - Plymouth in trouble

Luton made it one point from six in their past two games as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Burton.

They're now only level on points with second-placed Barnsley, that despite taking the lead at the Pirelli Stadium through James Collins. A double from Lucas Atkins won it for the Brewers.

Barnsley went behind at home to Blackpool to a Harry Pritchard goal - one that drew cheers from Pompey and Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light - but strikes either side of half-time by Cauley Woodrow and Liam Lindsay kept the Tykes second and raised their hopes of lifting the title.

Charlton kept up their charge towards the play-offs with a 2-0 win at Gillingham, Joe Aribo and Josh Cullen scoring in the first half.

Doncaster are favourites to finish sixth after a 2-2 draw at Oxford, John Marquis and a Nico Jones own goal earning them a point - which puts them four points clear of Peterborough, who lost 3-0 at Walsall. That means Posh will have to go for the win when they visit Pompey on Tuesday night for their game in hand on Rovers.

At the bottom Plymouth have nosedived into the bottom four after a 5-1 collapse at Accrington - Sean McConville their main tormentor with a hat-trick, a player the Blues will need to look out for when Stanley visit for next Saturday's final game.

It looks bleak for Scunthorpe after a 3-2 defeat at home to already-relegated Bradford. The team from Glanford Park are now one place above the Bantams. Walsall are the other side in the drop zone but at least gave themselves a chance with their win over Posh.

Elsewhere Rochdale beat Southend 1-0 and Fleetwood and Bristol Rovers drew 0-0.

