League One rumours: Rotherham turn attention to strikers as defender is linked with Portsmouth move | keeper poised for MK Dons departure | Gillingham could lose defender | Lincoln linked with striker

The Daily Record claims the Blues are in competition with Aberdeen for the 27-year-old left-side centre-back, who is set to leave the Millers upon the expiry of his contract.

But Pompey aren’t the only side who have been linked with players over the past 24 hours.

Here’s the latest rumours doing the rounds as clubs prepare to make their moves ahead of a hectic summer...

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham are weighing up a move for Accrington striker Dion Charles, with the £1.5m-rated front man previously linked with Cardiff and Derby (Sun on Sunday).

Ipswich boss Paul Cook has missed out on Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes, after the one-time £8m striker signed a three-year deal at Huddersfield (Various).

MK Dons are set to lose keeper Lee Nicholls, with Championship Huddersfield ‘in discussions’ with the 28-year-old and ‘close to an agreement’ to land a shot-stopper who recorded 43 clean sheets in 157 Dons outings (Sky Sports).

Lincoln City are in competition with Burnley for 21-year-old Portadown striker Lee Bonis, who scored 13 goals for the Shamrock Park outfit this season

Rotherham defender Clark Robertson has been linked with a move to Pompey and Aberdeen. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

reports (Sun on Sunday).

Leeds, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are all battling it out to sign highly-rated Sunderland youngster Josh Hawkes, who is expected to leave the Stadium of Light this summer (Teamtalk).

League One-bound Rotherham United are set to rival Bristol Rovers and Plymouth for 32-goal Cambridge United striker Paul Mullin, with the 26-year-old’s deal with the U’s set to expire next month (Sun on Sunday).

League One title-winner Dan Crowley is unlikely to return to Hull City following his release by Birmingham City. The playmaker spent a successful second half of the season on loan with Grant McCann’s side, but the Tigers have other options in mind, including George Moncur and Josh Windass (Hull Live).

Newly-promoted Hull and Peterborough are in a battle to sign Gillingham defender Jack Tucker (Sun on Sunday).

Burton will have to look elsewhere for a left-back after Preston confirmed that Josh Earls, who spent a successful loan spell at the Brewers this season, will remain at Deepdale for the 2021-22 campaign (Lancashire Live).