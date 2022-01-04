But the Blues’ third-tier rivals continue to be busy as they look to get their houses in order for the second half of the season.

Here are some of the latest developments that have caught out eye...

Former Pompey target joins Morecambe on loan

Former Pompey summer target Jacob Bedeau has joined struggling Morecambe from Burnley on loan until the end of the season.

The central defender was targeted by Danny Cowley in the summer after an impressive spell in League Two which saw him make 38 appearances for Scunthorpe last season.

Although failing to make a first team outing for the Clarets, the 22-year-old has played 11 times in Premier League 2 this campaign – something which has impressed his new boss Stephen Robinson.

Robinson said ‘We believe he has shown a lot of quality at that level and we know that he can make that step up.

Pompey summer target Jacob Bedeau has joined Morecambe on loan until the end of the season Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

‘He has done well at Burnley so far and now this is the next stage in his career.

‘He brings a lot of things that we feel like we are missing, aggressive in the air and a comfortable player on the ball.’

Ipswich eye permanent deal for Premier League goalkeeper

Ipswich are reportedly in a discussions with Brighton over the permanent signing of keeper Christian Walton.

Walton has featured 16 times for the Tractor Boys this term while on loan from the Amex Stadium, establishing himself as first-choice.

It has been reported that Brighton are looking to recall the 26-year-old from his impressive spell and maybe use the one-time Blues target as back-up to Roberto Sanchez.

But with the keeper’s contract at the Seagulls expiring in the summer, the hierarchy at Portman Road are looking to bring Walton in on a permanent basis which may tempt the Brighton board.

League One leaders fend off late Championship scare

League One leaders Sunderland fended off a late scare from Championship side Stoke City for the signature of 19-year-old right-back Trai Hume.

The Northern Irishman had been heavily linked with a move to the Black Cats in recent weeks, but reports suggested the Potters attempted a late hijack for the exciting prospect.

Hume has featured 17 times for Irish Premier Division side Linfield this campaign and scored five goals for David Healy’s side.

However, Stoke’s move might have come too late.

The right back has since penned a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Stadium of Light with a club option of a further year.

Championship sides join the running for League One top scorer

Carl Stockton is hot property at the moment, scoring 15 times in 22 League One outings for Morecambe this campaign.

Bolton have been recently linked with League One’s top scorer but have since signed Dion Charles from Accrington.

Now high-flying Rotherham have been touted to sign the 27-year-old, although reports also suggest Championship sides Middlesbrough and Luton are keen.

The Shrimps have since slapped a £500,000 price tag on the striker, who isn’t out of contract until the summer of 2023.

St Patricks star set for medical at Pompey’s promotion-chasing rivals

Plymouth have reportedly agreed terms with League of Ireland side St Patrick for exciting young midfielder Alfie Lewis.

The 22-year-old has impressed this season across the water, scoring three times in 31 outings.

Lewis spent his youth career at West Ham before joining St Pat’s in 2021.

It is being reported that the former Hammer will have a medical ahead of a move to Home Park in the coming days.

