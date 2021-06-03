Football Insider reports that the Blues are battling Crewe and Burton for the Perth Glory player’s signature.

The Australia under-23 international will be available on a free transfer after rejecting offers to remain at the A League outfit.

It’s yet another name to file under the ‘linked with’ category in our News/Pompey transfer archive.

However, the Blues aren’t the only ones caught up in the latest rumour mill.

Here’s some other potential moves that have caught our eye today...

Oxford interested in loan move for Brighton youngster

Former Pompey target Alex Cochrane is being tracked by Oxford United.

Brighton defender Alex Cochrane. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

According to BBC Oxford, the 21-year-old Brighton left-back is on Karl Robinson’s radar as he makes contingency plans for life without Josh Ruffels.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the month and has been attracting interest from Nottingham Forest.

Robinson hasn’t given up keeping the experienced campaigner – but has identified Cochrane and Eastleigh left-back Joe Tomlinson as possible replacements.

England youth international Cochrane was on former Blues boss Kenny Jackett’s wanted list last summer as he sought alternatives to Lee Brown.

Brown, however, extended his Fratton Park stay, while Cam Pring was also brought in from Bristol City on loan.

Pompey, subsequently, didn’t follow up their initial interest, with the Seagulls youngster – who also interested Sunderland in January – heading out on loan to Belgian outfit Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Fleetwood forward on Ipswich radar

Ipswich Town are plotting a move for Fleetwood forward Wes Burns, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The 26-year-old is interesting Portman Road boss Paul Cook as he attempts to put his stamp on the side he inherited last season, with a major overhaul already under way.

Burns scored six times in 39 games for Fleetwood last term.

It has been suggested a swap deal involving Janoi Donacien could form part of the deal.

The defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Fleetwood and could be set for a quick-fire return.

Moore poised to miss out on James reunion at Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday are poised to miss out on one of their top transfer priorities.

Darren Moore’s recently-relegated side were keen to bring in Doncaster Rovers defender Reece James – a player Moore worked with during his managerial spell at the Keepmoat.

Wednesday’s relegation to League One always put an move in doubt, with James set to leave Donny on a free transfer.

Now it appears such a switch is even more unlikely to happen, with the Doncaster Free Press reporting that the 27-year-old has received at least one concrete offer from the Championship – an offer he is likely to take.

Wednesday have been without a senior left-back since the departure of Morgan Fox to Stoke City ahead of last season.

Adam Reach, Moses Odubajo and Matt Penney, all utilised on the left at one stage or another, are among those set to leave Hillsborough this summer.

The Owls have well publicised off-field matters to sort out before their transfer machine will truly kick into gear.

