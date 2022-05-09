Here is some of the hottest gossip from around League One at the moment.

Pompey target set for glistening new contract

Reported Pompey, Peterborough, Rotherham, Preston and Wycombe target Cole Stockton is set to be handed a brand new deal to keep him at Morecambe.

The Shrimps are currently looking at extending the striker's existing contract, which still has 12 months remaining, in a bid to fend off any potential suitors.

If an agreement is reached, he’ll become the highest paid player at the Mazuma Stadium.

The 28-year-old was League One’s joint-third highest goalscorer this season - netting 23 times in 44 outings.

Shrimps boss Derek Adams said he had not received any interest in Stockton’s services, before admitting Morecambe were doing all they could to extend the player’s stay.

He told the Lancashire Guardian: ‘We haven’t had any interest in Cole Stockton, we’ve had no dialogue with any club at this moment in time.

‘We are in the process of making Cole the highest paid player at the club and we are in the process of offering him a new contract: an extended contract.

‘We have set our stall out in terms of what we want to do. He has got another year to run on his contract and we would like to extend that.’

Adams added that Stockton wouldn’t come cheap if a club did make a formal approach.

‘The owners have a value on the player, as they have on all the players at the club,’ he said.

‘If someone comes in and offers that money, then they want to be recompensed in the way that they were with Sam (Lavelle) and Carlos (Mendes Gomes) last year.

‘They will, however, be looking for more money than they got for both of those players.’

Plymouth boss makes claim over loan duo’s return

Plymouth boss Stephen Schumacher has claimed duo Ryan Broom and Jordon Garrick ‘would love’ to return to Home Park next season.

The pair spent season-long loans in Devon, helping the Pilgrims to a seventh place finish in League One.

Broom, who was linked with a move to Pompey in 2019, amassed 48 outings during his stint away from Peterborough, while Swansea’s Garrick scored seven goals in 50 games in all competitions.

The duo are now back with their parent clubs.

But Schumacher admitted the duo would both be open to a return.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, he said: ‘Broomy and Jordon have been here all season, have loved it. They have been part of the group.

‘They felt like our players. Sometimes that's not easy. Straight away they settled in, they both enjoyed the area, they both would love to come back.

‘And, again, I would love to work with them in the future. Whether that's going to happen immediately, we will have to wait and see.’

Burnley set sights on £3m-rated Sunderland ace

Premier League outfit Burnley have reportedly set their sights on Sunderland’s highly-touted ace Dan Neil.

The England under-20 captain was on the radar of the Clarets in January and is valued at £3m by the Black Cats.

Michael Jackson’s side claim a deal can be struck should Sunderland fail to gain promotion.

After making his first-team debut during the 2020-21 campaign, Neil's stock has risen considerably this season - amassing 46 appearances to date.

The midfielder’s impressive outings recently led him to pen fresh terms until 2025 at the Stadium of Light – but interest has risen in him again as the summer window edges closer.

MK Dons boss makes summer admission

MK Dons manager Liam Manning has admitted there will be much speculation in his players after bowing out of the play-offs on Sunday.

Among their ranks is ex-Pompey target and League One player of the season Scott Twine, who could be set for a move away this summer with five clubs from the Championship and Premier League reportedly weighing up moves for the 22-year-old.

After a mid-season shake-up in January, Manning believes there could be another significant change to his side in the next window.

Speaking to the MK Citizen, he said: ‘You'll never stop the speculation and it should be a huge compliment for the club, for Liam Sweeting who does the recruitment, and for the staff who put the work into the players.