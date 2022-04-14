That also lends itself to transfer gossip galore coming in as team’s plot their next moves.

Here’s some of the latest rumours that have caught our eye...

Scottish Champions eye Sunderland ace

Scottish champions Rangers are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

The Gers are a number of clubs said to be in the running to capture the signature of the Scotland international, along with Norwich and Swansea.

The Black Cats had previously stated contract talks were under way with the 25-year-old, whose deal is set to expire in 2023.

However, the Northern Echo claim that those talks have been postponed as Alex Neil’s men go in search of promotion from the third tier.

Stewart joined from Ross County in January 2021 and has played 58 times for the Weasiders, netting on 25 occasions.

His stock has risen after a standout 2021-22 campaign, topping the League One goalscoring charts alongside Cole Stockton, with 22 to their names in the league to date.

Scottish interest in Ipswich stopper

Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen have been linked with a summer transfer for Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky.

Deens boss Jim Goodwin is believed to have spoken to potential targets about possible summer moves, with St Mirren man Jak Alnwick also earmarked.

The Tractor Boys’ number two has previous experience with the Reds’ manager after he was in charge when the pair were at St Mirren Park.

The Czech goalkeeper arrived at Portman Road in the summer and was one of two new stoppers who arrived under Paul Cook last year.

After joining from Salford, he started off as Town’s number one, before Christian Walton was recruited later on in the window.

Game time has since come at a premium for Hladky, amassing just 14 outings to date.

But it appears with interest in him, a return north of the border could be on the cards.

Championship duo pull out of Stockton race

Peterborough have become the latest club to pull out of the running for Morecambe striker Cole Stockton.

Posh director Barry Fry revealed that the 28-year-old was not on their radar and would join Championship counterparts Preston in ruling out a move to sign the forward.

His admission comes after Grant McCann’s side were joined by the likes of Pompey in being linked with the striker.

After speculation about a move to the south coast arose on Monday, Blues boss Danny Cowley was quick to shut down those rumours.

Stockton has been instrumental in keeping the Shrimps above the relegation zone and is currently the joint top scorer in League One along with Stewart on 22 goals.