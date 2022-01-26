Pompey are poised to announce the signing of Denver Hume from Sunderland and young stopper Ollie Webber from Crystal Palace, with Hayden Carter and Tyler Walker already through the door this month.

Elsewhere, clubs across League One are looking to strengthen their squads before the window slams shut next Monday evening.

Here’s the latest transfer gossip from across the third division.

Sunderland sign Premier League winger on loan.

Sunderland have announced the signing of Tottenham winger Jack Clarke on loan for the remainder of the season.

Clarke joined the London side for £10m in 2019, after a breakthrough season in the Championship for former club Leeds.

But his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been far from plain sailing, making just four first-team outings as well as having loan spells at QPR and Stoke.

After a medical on Tuesday, the 21-year-old penned a deal at the Stadium of Light joining Trai Hume, Danny Batth and Patrick Roberts as January.

Meanwhile Black Cats wing-back Denver Hume looks set for a move to Pompey with his arrival imminent.

Wigan announce signing for Jamaican defender

Wigan have finally got their man as Curtis Tilt joins the Latics on a permanent deal from promotion rivals Rotherham.

Tilt has spent the last 18-months at the DW Stadium, where he has impressed making 42 appearances.

The 30-year-old defender joined Rotherham in January 2020, but only made one outing for Paul Warne’s side before being loaned out.

He was surprisingly recalled by the Millers at the start of the window with Warne saying he had a future at the New York Stadium, but it seems his time is over penning an 18-month deal with the Leam Richardson’s men for an undisclosed fee.

Charlton locked in talks for Middlesbrough man

Charlton are in discussions with Championship side Middlesbrough for attacking midfielder Marcus Browne.

Browne hasn’t featured for Boro this season and has failed to gain a place in the starting lineup, following an injury-hit first half of the campaign.

It had initially been reported that Charlton were looking to bring the 24-year-old in on loan for the rest of the term, but it seems the Addicks want the midfielder in on a full-time basis.

Talks have appeared to have gone well and he looks set for a medical at The Valley, as he prepares for a return to League One after playing 61 times for Oxford during two spells at the Kassam Stadium.

Doncaster land Championship midfielder

League One strugglers Doncaster have announced the signing of 33-year-old midfielder Adam Clayton from Birmingham.

The midfielder arrives at the Keepmoat with Rovers sat bottom of League One, after Gillingham picked up a point against Shrewsbury.

Clayton has spent the last 10 years playing his trade in the Championship, making 351 appearances for Huddersfield, Middlesbrough and Birmingham.

The 33-year-old penned an 18-month contract, arriving for an undisclosed fee.

