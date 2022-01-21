Portsmouth transfer gossip: Blues to sign Crystal Palace and Northern Ireland U21 keeper Ollie Webber
Pompey are reportedly close to signing young Crystal Palace goalkeeper Oliver Webber.
That’s according to The Athletic’s Matt Woosnam, who claims the Northern Ireland under-21 international is moving to Fratton Park on a permanent deal.
Blues boss Danny Cowley has been in the look out for a young keeper to play understudy to first-choice Gavin Bazunu for the remainder of the season and allow Alex Bass to go out on loan to gain some much needed game time.
The News reported on Thursday that that search was drawing to a close, while interest in Bass this month had been significant.
Now it’s being reported that 20-year-old Webber, who was born in Portsmouth, is the man Pompey are ready to swoop for.
Webber has played regularly for Palace’s under-23 team in recent seasons, although is now behind Joe Whitworth in the pecking order, and moved to Selhurst Park in 2016 from Irish League outfit Glentoran.
His progress at the Eagles has seen him earn three caps for the Northern Ireland under-21 international team.