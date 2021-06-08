Yet he’s not the only player the former Blues boss has his eye on as he attempts a major player overhaul at the Tractor boys.

Here’s the latest news emerging from League One…

Ipswich line up move for Millers midfielder

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ipswich are preparing a bid for Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks.

That’s according to the East Anglian Daily Times, who report Paul Cook is willing to fork out on the former Accrington, Rangers and Northampton player as he goes into the final year of his Millers contract.

The 27-year-old can play in central midfield, as a No.10 or up top as a striker.

Crooks scored 11 goals as the Millers won promotion back to the Championship in 2019-20.

Ipswich boss Paul Cook. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Last season he made 42 appearances and scored seven goals as Paul Warne’s side returned to League One following their relegation.

Cook, who is keen on out-of-contract Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray, has already signed Lee Evans from Wigan and Fleetwood’s Wes Burns as he oversees a major squad rebuild at Portman Road.

In-demand Doncaster defender heading to Seasiders

Doncaster Rovers’ hopes of keeping hold of in-demand left-back Reece James have ended.

The 27-year-old has agreed to move to newly-promoted Blackpool after penning a three-year deal at Bloomfield Road.

The defender will officially complete the free transfer on July 1 following the expiry of his Donny contract.

James had many suitors, with Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore reportedly keen on reuniting with his former player at Hillsborough.

Instead, he’ll be in Wednesday’s former stomping ground of the Championship next season, leaving Rovers boss Richie Wellens in need of left-back reinforcements 24 hours after announcing the arrival of midfielder Ben Close from Pompey.

Sunderland miss out of left-back

Sunderland have reportedly missed out on left-back Scott Tanser.

That’s after the defender opted to sign for St Mirren following the expiry of his St Johnstone contract.

The Black Cats were linked with the former Rochdale full-back during the January transfer window – rumours which re-emerged following the close of the 2020-21 season.

But the 26-year-old has his future already sorted after signing a one-year deal with Jim Goodwin’s Scottish Championship side.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is on the lookout for a left-back after Callum McFadzean was released.