It's understood the Tractor Boys on the trail of the keeper, who has all but departed Pompey.

The Blues opted not to take up the option of an additional 12 months on MacGillivray – despite him being named The News/ Sports Mail Player of the Season for 2020-21.

Head coach Danny Cowley revealed Pompey would have needed to accommodate a real increase in the fans' favourite's wages to keep him at Fratton Parkamid being handed a reduced budget for next campaign.

As a result, MacGillivray's been exploring his options this summer.

The Scot won't be short of suitors as a free agent, having established himself as one of the premier stoppers in League One since arriving on the south coast three years ago.

And The News understands third-tier rivals Ipswich are one side who are eyeing a move.

Paul Cook is currently conducting a major overhaul at Portman Road as he tries to plot the Tractor Boys' way back to the Championship.

Craig MacGillivray. Picture: Joe Pepler

Reports in East Anglia suggest that includes moving on goalkeepers Tomas Holy and David Cornell this summer.

Chief executive Mark Ashton has admitted there are players Ipswich are looking at bringing in players from he and Cook's former clubs - Pompey, Wigan and Bristol City.

MacGillivray spent three years under Keeley's tutelage at Pompey.

Arriving from Shrewsbury with less than 30 Football League games under his belt in June 2018, MacGillivray quickly showed his quality and made 135 appearances across three seasons.

He helped Pompey claim the Checkatrade Trophy in 2019, two play-off finishes and delivered a man-of-the-match display in the Papa John's Trophy final defeat to Salford at Wembley in March.