The League One season is underway and promotion hopefuls Bolton, Peterborough, Oxford United and Portsmouth have all made strong starts to the new season as they target a place in the Championship.

While Derby County, Blackpool, Charlton, Barnsley and Reading will also be hoping to mount a promotion bid come the end of the season. The race for promotion is tipped to be one of the most open battles in recent seasons and John Mousinho will be hoping to guide Pompey back to the second-tier of English football for the first time since 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transfer window is often one of the most important periods of any successful and third-tier clubs have just 10 days remaining to finalise any permanent transfers.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8ndn3k

With that in mind we have rounded up the biggest transfer stories around League One during the final few days of the transfer window.

Portsmouth set sights on Chelsea prospect

Tino Anjorin scored in the FA Youth Cup final in 2018. (Getty Images)

Portsmouth are pushing hard for new recruits in the final few days of the transfer window and they have set their sights on Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin, according to from football.london.

The 21-year-old midfielder rose to prominence by scoring in the 2018 FA Youth Cup final where he lined up alongside the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Marc Guehi, Conor Gallagher and Reece James.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This impressive form at youth level saw Anjorin gain international recognition for England’s Under 17, Under 18, Under 19 and Under 20 teams. Anjorin has spent the last two seasons of his career out on loan at Lokomotiv Moscow and Huddersfield, but is yet to find his best form due to a series of long term injuries.

Portsmouth are likely to face opposition from FC Voldenham in Holland for the player's services, while fellow League One rivals Reading could also emerge with a bid.

Blackpool poised to sign Sutton United prodigy

Blackpool have struggled to score goals in the early stages of the season and three of their first four games were 0-0 draws. However, the Tangerines are hoping to improve this record in front of goal by securing the signature of Sutton United youngster Kylian Kouassi, according to a report by Football League World.

Kouassi is a product of the Sutton academy and he was an ever present in the first team with 46 appearances last season. At 20 years of age, he is tipped to be one for the future and he chipped in with four goals and two assists last season.

Reading and Birmingham in race to sign Bournemouth midfielder

Gavin Kilkenny has been linked with a loan move away from Bournemouth. (Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading are targeting further reinforcements in the midfield as they look to make an immediate return back to the Championship and one potential target is Bournemouth midfielder Gavin Kilkenny, reports Football Insider.

The 23-year-old progressed through the club’s academy system during Eddie Howe’s tenure as manager, before gaining further first team exposure under the guidance of Scott Parker.

The Irish youngster made 14 appearances for the Cherries during their promotion winning campaign, but he spent last season on loan at Stoke City and Charlton Athletic.

The midfielder has made a total of 20 appearances for Republic of Ireland’s under-21 team under the guidance of Stephen Kenny and he will be hoping to break into the first team as The Boys In Green push for Euro 2024 qualification.

Charlton target move for promotion-winning striker

Charlton are reportedly lining up a bid to sign Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove, according to Alan Nixon. Cosgrove has struggled for first team football in the West Midlands since signing for Birmingham in 2020 and he has been loaned out to the likes of Shrewsbury Town and AFC Wimbledon.