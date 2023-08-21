Information coming out of the Netherlands also suggested the 21-year-old was destined for a loan move to FC Volendam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet nothing has materialised on that front – nor with links associating him with clubs in France, Germany, Denmark, Scotland and League One Reading.

Instead, the latest reports on the Chelsea man’s future – from football.london – claim Pompey are still hotly pursuing a move for the former Huddersfield loanee.

Blues head coach John Mousinho has witnessed a couple of injury setbacks hit his squad, with Tom Lowery and Kusini Yengi both set to miss periods of the season.

He and sporting director Rich Hughes continue to weigh up their options having already welcomed 13 new players through the door at Fratton Park this summer.

And with 11 full days of the transfer window remaining, there is still both time and finances at their disposal to add to the Blues’ ranks.