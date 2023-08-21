Portsmouth transfer gossip: Blues 'pushing on' with pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin as 14th new addition eyed
The Blues’ interest in the attacking midfielder appeared to have ended following their move for Manchester City’s Alex Robertson.
Information coming out of the Netherlands also suggested the 21-year-old was destined for a loan move to FC Volendam.
Yet nothing has materialised on that front – nor with links associating him with clubs in France, Germany, Denmark, Scotland and League One Reading.
Instead, the latest reports on the Chelsea man’s future – from football.london – claim Pompey are still hotly pursuing a move for the former Huddersfield loanee.
Blues head coach John Mousinho has witnessed a couple of injury setbacks hit his squad, with Tom Lowery and Kusini Yengi both set to miss periods of the season.
He and sporting director Rich Hughes continue to weigh up their options having already welcomed 13 new players through the door at Fratton Park this summer.
And with 11 full days of the transfer window remaining, there is still both time and finances at their disposal to add to the Blues’ ranks.
Pompey also have room in their loan line-up, with just two of five places taken up by Abu Kamara (Norwich) and Robertson respectively.