League One transfer rumours: Former Portsmouth midfielder linked with big-money Sunderland move | Ipswich lead race for ex-Fratton Park defender set for Luton exit

Ross McCrorie could be on his way back to the EFL

The Blues were linked with a move for former defender Dan Butler over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the News understands that Craig MacGillivray is heading towards a Pompey departure.

With a major squad overhaul already under way at Fratton Park, such reports will continue in the weeks and months ahead.

Yet it’s not just at Pompey where transfers are being lined up.

There’s plenty going on elsewhere in League One, and at the centre of the latest rumours are two players who have Fratton Park links.

Here’s the latest transfer news from around the division….

Sunderland are keen on ex-Blues loanee Ross McCrorie, with Black Cats boss Lee Johnson weighing up a £800,000-plus move for the Aberdeen midfielder who made 23 Pompey appearances last season (Daily Record).

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips believes defender Clark Robertson, who is out of contract, would be a ‘shrewd signing’ for the Black Cats, with the Rotherham centre-back also attracting interest from Fleetwood, Plymouth and Aberdeen (Football Insider).

Paul Cook’s Ipswich are leading the race to sign former Pompey defender Sonny Bradley, with the Luton centre-back expected to turn down the offer of a new deal at the Hatters (East Anglian Daily Times).

Peterborough United have denied reports linking Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady with a move to the Weston Homes Stadium following their promotion to the Championship (Chronicle Live).

Crewe are interested in 23-year-old Cardiff Academy graduate Mark Harris (Wales Online).