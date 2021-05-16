Portsmouth preparing raid for Peterborough United defender Dan Butler after former Newport County and Torquay United man's promotion to Championship

The Blues want the left-back back at PO4 next season, as Danny Cowley carries out a massive summer overhaul at Fratton Park.

Butler is on the head coach’s transfer shopping list, as he looks to strengthen in all departments over the coming weeks.

But the likelihood is bringing the former academy graduate back to the club he emerged at will come at a cost.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at Peterborough, but they hold an option to hand Butler a new deal and are currently in negotiations over an agreement.

The Isle of Wight man was a regular starter for the Posh this season, racking up 45 appearances in all competitions as they finished second in the table to reach the Championship.

Pompey face a challenge to convince Butler to turn down Championship football, and return to the club he made 54 senior appearances with across three years.

It’s one Cowley will back himself to be successful in rising to, though, with some major surgery being carried out on his options.

Butler’s links with the area will no doubt prove a helpful bargaining chip, being born in Cowes and still having ties with the island.

The former Newport County man is also best friends with Jack Whatmough, who is still wanted at Pompey moving forward as his contract comes to a close.

Cowley will certainly have to bolster the left-back department this summer, with Charlie Daniels yesterday being released after arriving from Shrewsbury in January.

That means Lee Brown is the only existing senior option at the club, with the vice-captain having a year to run on his existing agreement.

Pompey have been linked with a move for Harry Toffolo, who has a year left on his existing deal at Championship Huddersfield and will have plenty of admirers.

Former loanee Steve Seddon is also a free agent this summer, but has impressed at Birmingham since Lee Bowyer was named manager, making seven appearances after spending the first half of the campaign with AFC Wimbledon.

Gillingham’s Connor Ogilvie has been linked with Pompey in the past and will be playing for a new club next season, after turning down a new contract at Priestfield.

Cowley has already been linked with moves for a host of players this summer.

Swindon pair Scott Twine and Jack Payne have been touted for switches to Fratton Park, along with out-of-contract Scunthorpe defender Jacob Bedeau. Cowley has indicated he wants Spurs loanee, Harvey White, to return next season.

