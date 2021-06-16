Pompey target Josh Griffiths. Picture: Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images

Cheltenham Town are believed to be lining up a move for Wigan keeper Owen Evans (Gloucestershire Live).

The Robins, who have been linked with a return move for Pompey target Josh Griffiths, are targeting the former Wales under-21 international.

Although, it is not clear whether they are giving up re-signing West Brom stopper Griffiths, after he helped Cheltenham claim the League Two title last season.

Twenty-four-year-old Evans made 13 loan appearances for the Robbins during the second half of the 2019-20 season and reportedly made a favourable impression.

Charlton new-boy Jayden Stockley who turned down a move to Pompey, says he looking forward to playing in front of the Valey fans after signing a three-year deal with the club. Despite playing in front of empty stands during his loan spell in south London last season, the striker said he had developed a bond which he was keen to renew (Charlton Athletic website).

He said: ‘Sometimes you get that bond with the fans, and I got that even though they weren’t there. It almost goes beyond football. Just having the chance to experience each other. I want to give everything I can to the team. I want to build on the platform that I’ve already put down at the club in the games that I’ve played so far. You can never take it for granted once you feel a good fit at a club.’

Max Ehmer has rejoined Gillingham – just a year after leaving Priestfield to join Bristol Rovers.

The German defender returns after a difficult season at the Memorial Ground, where he suffered relegation and was publicly criticised, dropped and stripped of the captaincy by manager Joey Barton. The 29-year-old had his contract terminated by Rovers on Monday and signed for Gillingham on a free transfer (Kent Messenger).

Wigan Athletic have signed Jordan Cousins on a free transfer from Stoke.

The experienced midfielder, 27, made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Potters last season but was shown the door last month (Various).

Released Ipswich striker Freddie Sears has rejoined Colchester United on a two-year deal. The 31-year-old played 179 games for the Tractor Boys, scoring 34 goals, after arriving from the U’s in 2015. Sears initially joined Colchester on loan from West Ham in 2012 and went on to score 36 goals in three years with the club (BBC).

Midfielder Andre Dozzell has also departed Ipswich, signing a three-year deal at QPR for an undisclosed fee.

It is reported the R's triggered a £1m buyout clause in Dozzell's contract.

The son of Ipswich legend Jason, the 22-year-old came through the academy at Portman Road and made 93 appearances for the Tractor Boys (Various)

Championship QPR are also weighing up a swoop for out-of-contract Sheffield Wednesday defender Moses Odubajo.