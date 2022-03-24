The Blues winger returned to Danny Cowley’s side for last weekend’s goalless draw with Wycombe after forced to sit out a three-game ban.

He had earned the suspension following a 21st-minute dismissal against Accrington earlier this month.

Pompey had taken the lead through George Hirst, only for Harness to then see red after a challenge from behind on Accrington defender Ross Sykes.

Although it represented his first sending off since joining in the summer of 2019, the nature of his actions could have derailed their hopes of gaining three points.

Fortunately, his team-mates were unfazed by being a man light, going on to register an impressive 4-0 victory over John Coleman’s side.

And Harness explained how he was also apologetic to his colleagues and manager at half and full-time.

The 26-year-old told The News: ‘Yeah of course (it was forgotten about straight away). I was apologetic (to my teammates and manager). It was a moment that I didn’t expect to see red (for), but it happened and luckily the lads rallied together and dug me out of a big hole.

Marcus Harness was sent off for Pompey against Accrington. Photo: Barry Zee

‘I was obviously apologetic, but the lads had a great performance and recorded a great result that day.

‘Luckily we had a few lads coming back to fill the spot that I’d made. We were already a small squad so it wasn’t much different after (my red card).’

As a result of his red card, Harness was suspended for Pompey’s meetings with Crewe, Ipswich, and Plymouth.

Although, upon his return to the pitch against Wycombe, he was unable to inspire victory in the stalemate.

He added: ‘I loved being back out against there. The support was great and it’s always enjoyable to play at Fratton Park, but I was disappointed in some certain aspects of our performance.

‘We’ll go away and try to found out what we’re missing and attempt to fill those gaps.’

