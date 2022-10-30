With the Blues enjoying 75-per-cent possession against Steve Cotterill’s well-organised side, it’s understandable why the Fratton Park boss said just that.

But retaining the ball means little if it can’t be translated into goals and three points at the final whistle.

Indeed, for all their possession on Saturday, only three of Pompey’s 16 shots were actually on target.

And that goes a long way to explaining why one point was their reward rather than the much-wanted three.

There’s no doubt improvements in the final third are needed if the Blues are to regain the momentum they enjoyed earlier in the season.

However, possession stats likes the ones recorded against Shrews will still give Cowley & Co plenty to remain positive about amid an injury crisis at Fratton Park.

It shows, despite a host of players missing, they can still control games and be the dominant force.

But how does the Blues’ possession rank alongside others in League One?

Here’s what we found out.

