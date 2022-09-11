News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
How Pompey's disciplinary record compares to the rest of League One.

League One’s dirtiest sides: How Portsmouth’s disciplinary record compares to Ipswich, Derby, Charlton, Sheffield Wednesday and Co

Pompey have so far kept their cool on the pitch in the season’s early stages during the climb up to League One’s second spot.

By Pepe Lacey
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 5:00 pm

And the Blues boast an impressive disciplinary record to match, having collected just seven bookings from seven league fixtures.

It signals a notable improvement to last term after Danny Cowley’s men picked up 75 yellow cards and two red cards across the 2021-22 campaign.

But how do Pompey’s tally of bookings to date compare to their League One rivals?

We’ve consulted Transfermarkt, who use a points-based system to work out which sides are the dirtiest in the division.

That total is calculated through a yellow card scoring one point, a second yellow card worth three points, while a straight red adds five points to the tally.

Here’s how the Blues’ score of seven points compares to the rest of League One.

1. Sheffield Wednesday - 24th

Yellow cards: 14; Straight red cards: 1; Yellow-red cards: 1; Points: 22.

Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales

2. Cheltenham - 23rd

Yellow cards: 18; Straight red cards: 1; Yellow-red cards: 0; Points: 21.

Photo: Morgan Harlow

Photo Sales

3. Fleetwood - 22nd

Yellow cards: 15; Straight red cards: 1; Yellow-red cards: 0; Points: 20.

Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales

4. Wycombe - 21st

Yellow cards: 15; Straight red cards: 1; Yellow-red cards: 0; Points: 20.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
League OneBluesIpswichDerbyCharlton
Next Page
Page 1 of 6