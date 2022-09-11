League One’s dirtiest sides: How Portsmouth’s disciplinary record compares to Ipswich, Derby, Charlton, Sheffield Wednesday and Co
Pompey have so far kept their cool on the pitch in the season’s early stages during the climb up to League One’s second spot.
And the Blues boast an impressive disciplinary record to match, having collected just seven bookings from seven league fixtures.
It signals a notable improvement to last term after Danny Cowley’s men picked up 75 yellow cards and two red cards across the 2021-22 campaign.
But how do Pompey’s tally of bookings to date compare to their League One rivals?
We’ve consulted Transfermarkt, who use a points-based system to work out which sides are the dirtiest in the division.
That total is calculated through a yellow card scoring one point, a second yellow card worth three points, while a straight red adds five points to the tally.
Here’s how the Blues’ score of seven points compares to the rest of League One.