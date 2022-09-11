And the Blues boast an impressive disciplinary record to match, having collected just seven bookings from seven league fixtures.

It signals a notable improvement to last term after Danny Cowley’s men picked up 75 yellow cards and two red cards across the 2021-22 campaign.

But how do Pompey’s tally of bookings to date compare to their League One rivals?

We’ve consulted Transfermarkt, who use a points-based system to work out which sides are the dirtiest in the division.

That total is calculated through a yellow card scoring one point, a second yellow card worth three points, while a straight red adds five points to the tally.

Here’s how the Blues’ score of seven points compares to the rest of League One.

1. Sheffield Wednesday - 24th Yellow cards: 14; Straight red cards: 1; Yellow-red cards: 1; Points: 22. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Cheltenham - 23rd Yellow cards: 18; Straight red cards: 1; Yellow-red cards: 0; Points: 21. Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

3. Fleetwood - 22nd Yellow cards: 15; Straight red cards: 1; Yellow-red cards: 0; Points: 20. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

4. Wycombe - 21st Yellow cards: 15; Straight red cards: 1; Yellow-red cards: 0; Points: 20. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales