League One's 'dirtiest teams' as Portsmouth's fair play record compared to Bolton, Derby, Wigan and other rivals - gallery

How does Portsmouth's disciplinary record compare to their rivals around League One?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 21st Feb 2024, 14:30 GMT

It has already been an exciting season for Portsmouth and one that the Fratton Park faithful hope will end with a promotion back into the Championship.

Goals from Paddy Lane, Marlon Pack, Callum Lang and Colby Bishop helped Pompey to a 4-1 home hammering of Reading on Saturday and ensured John Mousinho's men will head into Saturday's visit to Charlton Athletic with a six-point advantage over second placed Derby County.

Crucially, Pompey also sit six points clear of Bolton Wanderers, who currently occupy the first of four play-off places as the season rapidly approaches its final quarter when tensions run high and the drama plays out.

There can be no doubt Portsmouth supporters will be delighted to see their side riding high in the table and in with a genuine chance of ending their stay in the third tier - but there is one table where Pompey aren't fairing so well - the League One fair play table.

51 yellow cards, 1 red card

1. Peterborough United

51 yellow cards, 1 red card Photo: Getty Images

54 yellow cards, 2 red cards

2. Port Vale

54 yellow cards, 2 red cards Photo: Clive Brunskill

57 yellow cards, 1 red card

3. Northampton Town

57 yellow cards, 1 red card Photo: Pete Norton

61 yellow cards, 1 red card

4. Derby County

61 yellow cards, 1 red card Photo: Getty Images

