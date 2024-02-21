It has already been an exciting season for Portsmouth and one that the Fratton Park faithful hope will end with a promotion back into the Championship.

Goals from Paddy Lane, Marlon Pack, Callum Lang and Colby Bishop helped Pompey to a 4-1 home hammering of Reading on Saturday and ensured John Mousinho's men will head into Saturday's visit to Charlton Athletic with a six-point advantage over second placed Derby County.

Crucially, Pompey also sit six points clear of Bolton Wanderers, who currently occupy the first of four play-off places as the season rapidly approaches its final quarter when tensions run high and the drama plays out.

There can be no doubt Portsmouth supporters will be delighted to see their side riding high in the table and in with a genuine chance of ending their stay in the third tier - but there is one table where Pompey aren't fairing so well - the League One fair play table.

1 . Peterborough United 51 yellow cards, 1 red card

2 . Port Vale 54 yellow cards, 2 red cards

3 . Northampton Town 57 yellow cards, 1 red card

4 . Derby County 61 yellow cards, 1 red card