League One's most fouled players revealed including Wigan Athletic, Rotherham United, Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers stars - but NONE from Portsmouth

With only three-weeks remaining of the season some players may be grateful for the prolonged break on the horizon.

By Sam Cox
Friday, 8th April 2022, 5:10 pm

This is due to various figures across League One potentially being targeted for fouls in a bid to impede their impact on proceedings.

Throughout the season, different types of fouls can be committed for various outcomes.

Surprisingly, Pompey’s most fouled player Ronan Curtis, doesn’t break into the top 20, however, so who does?

Thanks to WhoScored.com’s stats we’ve analysed the data - and here’s what we discovered.

1. Will Aimson - Bolton

Position: Centre-back Matches played: 20 Average fouls drawn per game: 1.7 Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Photo: Alex Livesey

2. Akin Famewo - Charlton (19th)

Position: Centre-back Matches played: 32 Average fouls drawn per game: 1.7 Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

Photo: Jacques Feeney

3. Callum Morton - Fleetwood (18th)

Position: Attacking midfield Matches played: 18 Average fouls drawn per game: 1.7 Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Callum Lang - Wigan (17th)

Position: Attacking midfield Matches played: 35 Average fouls drawn per game: 1.7 Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo: George Wood

