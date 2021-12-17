Lee Brown makes Portsmouth Academy prediction - and reveals who's in-line for strong future

After the summer departures of graduates Jack Whatmough and Ben Close, the Blues’ youth approach has been under-represented this season.

But Brown thinks it’s only a matter of time until the south coast side’s fledgling stars begin to hatch again.

With the club’s under-18s sitting third in the Youth Alliance League south-west division, players such as Harvey Hughes, Harry Jewitt-White and Izzy Kaba have already been earmarked for big futures at Fratton Park

And the Blues’ vice-captain was quick to hail the history and velocity of the club’s academy production line.

When asked if there was sufficient quality within Pompey’s youth ranks, Brown said: ‘Yeah, very much so. I think Portsmouth have always had a good academy.

‘If you see some of the players that have been produced over the years, some aren’t here now.

Pompey defender Lee Brown has faith in the Blues' youth system. Picture Stuart Martin

‘But if you look at players like Jack Whatmough, Ben Close, Conor Chaplin, you’ve got some really good players there which the academy have produced.

‘The academy has a good record, and it looks like it’s going to produce another batch as well.’

Due to the club’s recent fitness woes, Cowley has called a number of academy players into his match-day squads.

Jewitt-White has often featured in the 18-man set-up, while the Fratton faithful were given a glimpse of the future in last month’s EFL Trophy victory over Crystal Palace under-21s.

The Wales under-18s international was joined by Adam Payce, Kaba, Alfie Bridgman and Hughes on the field against the Eagles’ youngsters.

And with the latter playing at left-back, Brown explained how he’s on hand to offer words of wisdom to the promising 18-year-old.

He continued: ‘For him, I think just being in-and-around the first team has proved beneficial and he’s been training with us quite a few times.

‘For Harvey it’s just being around it. If I can help him in any way I can by giving a little bit of advice then I will, of course.

‘I want him to go on and have a cracking career.

‘He just needs to keep his head down and keep working hard and keep learning on the things he needs to learn on.’