Portsmouth can soon commence transfer business as their rivals make further departure announcements

It’s only four days until the transfer window opens us and Portsmouth can start to build their 2024/25 Championship-competing squad. In a bid to refine the squad, ten players were shown the Fratton Park exit in May and now John Mousinho and the club board have been assessing their potential replacements.

However, some of their future Championship rivals appear not to have made all the goodbyes necessary yet, with both Leeds and Sheffield United likely to have further departures coming in the next few weeks.

Ahead of the transfer window, here is the latest news from Pompey’s 2024/25 rivals...

Leeds outcast set for Elland Road departure

Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell is expected to join Crysencio Summerville in departing Elland Road in the upcoming transfer window. While Summerville is attracting the likes of Premier League side Crystal Palace, Cresswell’s departure is set to be far less glamorous with the defender having fallen out with head coach Daniel Farke.

The 21-year-old centre-back played 127 minutes across Leeds’ first two Championship games of 2023/24 but then added only eight more minutes of league action during the remainder of the season with six of those coming in 2024.

According to Alan Nixon, via Caught Offside, it is now suggested that the England youth international will depart Elland Road amid the continued struggles for first-team football. Cresswell contract Leeds runs until 2027 but the Whites are hopeful of getting £3 million for his signature. No potential suitors are mentioned in Nixon’s report but it is thought that the England U21 star has picked up interest in both France and Germany.

Speaking about the lack of game time, Farke said of Cresswell back in January: “He won’t be picked until he is ready, mentally ready. I just want players who want to be there, accept their role and are fully on it. It’s no accusation. I totally get Charlie’s point but the ball’s in his court. One thing’s for sure - we don’t present him as a gift and wrap him and give him to a club, [if] the club doesn’t fulfil our expectations.

"Either there is a solution where a club reaches our expectations for a player full of potential, or not. Then he has to accept his role with the mindset of ‘I’m ready to fight.’ This is why I haven’t picked him in recent weeks and why I won’t pick him until the situation is sorted.”

Derby County and Watford eye Sheffield United ace

Sheffield United ‘s Ben Osbourn is reported to have attracted interest from Derby County and Watford, despite the early transfer indications suggested he would remain at Bramall Lane. If he were to depart the Blades, he would be joining five other senior club figures who have already bid their farewells to the newly relegated club.

The soon-to-be Championship club again is close to a takeover and this has now cast doubt over the 29-year-old’s future with the side. The left-back and central midfielder has been with the club since 2019, leaving Nottingham Forest after six years, and has racked up 134 appearances, forming part of the Premier League-reaching squad in 2023.

