Leicester City loanee makes position clear over Portsmouth talks as clamour grows to sign former Sheffield Wednesday man

Striker George Hirst is a wanted man at Pompey. (Photo by Robin Jones - Digital South)

And the Blues loan striker is more than happy to wait until the summer to see if he will remain at Fratton Park long term.

Fans sang ‘sign him up’ after his man-of-the-match display against former Rotherham, with Hirst grabbing a goal and an outstanding assist.

That took the former 23-year-old’s total to the season to 11 finishes - with all of those efforts arriving since November

Danny Cowley has nailed his colours to the mast and made it clear he wants the former Sheffield Wednesday man back next term - either on loan again or permanently.

Hirst himself has spoken about how much he’s enjoyed his time at PO4 - and has stated he’s open to extending that stay.

Chief executive Andy Cullen has admitted talks are taking place to secure the futures of those out-of-contract players who are wanted going forward.

Hirst revealed he’s not aware of anything happening yet regarding his situation, however, and the striker is relaxed over that remaining the case for now.

He said: ‘There’s obviously conversations to be had in the summer.

‘I want to put as many points on the board as possible and win as many games as possible.

‘I want to score as many games as possible.

‘I guess with any player there could be conversations to be had in the summer when we get to it.

‘I try not to listen to all the talk and can’t really get involved in things like that myself.

‘I let my agent and the club deal with stuff like that.

‘I don’t really know of any conversations which have taken place, personally, to be honest.

‘That’s not to say they’ve not been had, though.