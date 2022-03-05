Leicester City loanee reveals position on Portsmouth move with boss keen on permanent deal for ex-Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday man

But the Leicester City loanee believes any discussions over a full-time switch to Fratton Park will have to wait until the end of the season.

Hirst shone in the 3-2 victory over Oxford United, as he bagged his sixth goal of the season and led the line impressively.

All of those efforts have come in the past 20 appearances, with the 23-year-old’s form picking up after taking time to settle following his summer arrival.

Danny Cowley has nailed his colours to the mast over Hirst, and made it clear the former Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday man is a player he’d like to have permanently.

The striker admitted he’s loving life at Pompey and feeling firmly at home on the south coast.

Hirst explained he feels like he’s benefitting from being given a decent run of starts, after being in and out of the side early on.

And he’d be happy to see what could develop, but his focus is lying on what develops on the pitch at present.

George Hirst is open to talking about a permanent Pompey move. Photo: Barry Zee

Hirst said: ‘Without a doubt, since I got in the team I’ve been really enjoying it here.

‘For me, though, that (signing permanently) is really out of my hands.

‘It’s maybe a conversation for the end of the season when that comes around.

‘But before then there’s 13 games to play, 13 games which need winning and a lot to play for.

‘For me, I’m enjoying it here definitely, though.

‘If I can just keep scoring there may be conversations to be had at the end of the season.

‘I am enjoying it here, though. I’m enjoying training and I’m enjoying games when I play.

‘If things keep going like that, everything will be alright.’

Hirst led from the front against Oxford United, as he epitomised a work ethic and spirit alongside Aiden O’Brien which went down well with home fans.

That has seen Pompey now come back from 3-0 down on Saturday to draw with Fleetwood, before a come-from-behind victory on Tuesday night.

He added: ‘We’re showing the desire to get back into games, when many teams will go under.

‘We did that on Saturday and Tuesday - we’re working and fighting together.’

