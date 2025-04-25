A scarf depicting Danny Röh for sale outside Hillsborough. There's uncertainty surrounding the Sheffield Wednesday boss' future heading into Saturday's game against Pompey | Getty Images

Danny Röhl declined to offer clarity on his Sheffield Wednesday future as he faced the media ahead of his side’s game against Pompey at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The Owls boss admitted he has already told the club what his intentions are going into the team’s final home match of the season.

But rather than make public his plans beyond the campaign, the German - who has been linked with the vacant Southampton job, plus the head coach roles at Leicester and RB Leipzig - skirted around the issue when probed on Friday.

The issue represents another unwelcome distraction for the home side as they prepare to host Pompey at S6. As revealed on Friday morning, Wednesday supporters are planning their latest protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri ahead of the game.

Those obstacles could play into the Blues’ hands, with victory in Yorkshire taking them to within a point of the Owls, who sit 13th in the Championship table on 56 points, and within touching distance of a top-half finish.

However, Röhl is holding out for the type of response he saw from his players in their 2-1 win against Middlesbrough on Easter Monday - a reaction that saw the Owls end their six-match winless run.

When quizzed about his future, the 35-year-old - who signed a new contract with the club in the summer until 2027 - told The Sheffield Star: ‘The chairman of the club knows my decision.

‘This is important and the club know what is in my mind. I think today, tomorrow is not the day to speak about this, it is about after the season. We want to finish the season and then let’s see in which direction it goes.

‘I am very clear, for me it was important that the club knows not too late what is in my mind. From this point we carry on, I must say the players gave me a big, big lift on Monday (against Middlesbrough) and it was great to see how much they invest and that we can win against big teams in this league. It was a good signal.

‘I want to enjoy the game tomorrow. My family is here, my kids are here. I think it is always special and from this point we have one more game at Watford. My first game was at Watford and what it means, let’s see.’

Danny Röhl and John Mousinho’s futures compared

John Mousinho has guided Pompey to back-to-back Championship seasons. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Speculation around Röhl’s future and his lack of transparency on the matter contrasts sharply with the situation of his opposite number at Fratton Park - John Mousinho.

After guiding the Blues to League One safety with two games remaining, the 38-year has this week been speaking openly about his future at Pompey.

Speaking to The News, the head coach said he’s ‘very excited’ over what the future holds for the Blues with him continuing as head coach.

‘When I joined the club two-and-a-half years ago, the noise was this is a long-term appointment and the club have been completely true to their word on that. As staff, we have always been backed,’ said Mousinho.

‘A great example of that was January. To go out and spend the money we did, it wasn’t massive in terms of the big boys in the league, but big money for Pompey, and I see it as a brilliant place to be.

‘I genuinely love being here. No disrespect to other football clubs, there are very few that match this in terms of fans and passion. It’s an amazing place to work, it’s fun.

‘The ambition is there from the football club. We’re not going to go out next year and all of a sudden be top spenders in the league, we are probably going to be similar to where we are this year in terms of ranking.

‘But we are going to spend more money and we are going to go again, just making sure we show the right intention to get to the right places.

‘Bearing in mind the eight clubs below us have all sacked their managers, Pompey have stuck by their belief of a long-term appointment - and I am very excited about what we do as a partnership in the future.’

