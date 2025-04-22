Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho is convinced Pompey can match his Championship ambition.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he remains ‘very excited’ over what the future holds for the Blues with him continuing as head coach.

The 38-year-old’s reputation continues to soar at Fratton Park after masterminding Pompey’s Championship safety with two matches remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been an eye-catching entrance into management for Mousinho since arriving in January 2023 to, admittedly, a lukewarm reception from many Pompey supporters.

However, genuine concerns over his inexperience have proven unfounded, with the former Oxford United defender leading them to the League One title - and promotion - in his first full season in 2023-24.

Now he has secured a second year in the Championship - and insists the club shares his ambition of building on that solid foundation.

Mousinho, who signed a new long-term deal in September, told The News: ‘My ambition certainly is to earn the right to be a manager in the Championship - and to do that not just for one season, but to build on that consistently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘When I joined the club two-and-a-half years ago, the noise was this is a long-term appointment and the club have been completely true to their word on that. As staff, we have always been backed.

SIGN UP: Never miss a goal when you sign up for The News’ free Pompey email

‘A great example of that was January. To go out and spend the money we did, it wasn’t massive in terms of the big boys in the league, but big money for Pompey, and I see it as a brilliant place to be.

‘I genuinely love being here. No disrespect to other football clubs, there are very few that match this in terms of fans and passion. It’s an amazing place to work, it’s fun.

‘The ambition is there from the football club. We’re not going to go out next year and all of a sudden be top spenders in the league, we are probably going to be similar to where we are this year in terms of ranking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But we are going to spend more money and we are going to go again, just making sure we show the right intention to get to the right places.

John Mousinho is still loving life at Fratton Park after preserving the Blues' Championship status. Picture: Barry Zee | Barry Zee

‘Bearing in mind the eight clubs below us have all sacked their managers, Pompey have stuck by their belief of a long-term appointment - and I am very excited about what we do as a partnership in the future.’

14 Championship sackings this season

Outside of the Championship’s top five, only Middlesbrough, Watford, Sheffield Wednesday, QPR and Pompey have not changed managers this season.

Indeed, during October, November and December, the Blues had spells occupying the foot of the table, yet owners Tornante retained absolute faith in Mousinho to turn it around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Pompey can plot with confidence for the 2025-26 season in the Championship.

He added: ‘I genuinely think the club will be ambitious and certainly the ambition of myself, the coaching staff, all of the executives, the football club and the fans are all aligned on that.

Read More More awful news for luckless Portsmouth defender - but positive updates on Colby Bishop and Josh Murphy

‘I am not saying we need to spend like the top six, I know what the long-term strategy is. Even a couple of weeks ago, we spoke to the owners and were confident of staying up. If we went down the strategy would be the same in terms of the football club, which is refreshing to hear.

‘That is very, very important to me and very important to everyone at the football club. It’s no secret that I love working here, I love living here. Hopefully we can keep pushing on.’